Mel Tucker holds press conference with just over 2 weeks until game day

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This past weekend, Michiganders got a taste of the cool and crisp fall weather that’s ahead, and before we know it, football season will be upon us.

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker will be speaking with the media Monday with just 18 days until the Spartans kick-off against Western Michigan.

Tucker’s press conference started at 11:30 a.m. and you can watch it at the top of this article.

The Spartans finished 11-2 in Tucker’s second year at the helm, including beating Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

Now, the focus for MSU is building upon the success last year.

The Spartans return numerous key players like Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed, but will need to improve on its defense, specifically the pass defense.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

