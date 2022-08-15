Read full article on original website
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
Panthers Have Potential Veteran 3rd String Goalie with Hammond
The Florida Panthers have a pretty solid goaltending tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. The veteran leadership in Bobrovsky was tied with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasivelesky in the league in wins last regular season with 39. The youth in Knight took the next step in his development with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and 19 wins. However, after the final game of last season against the Montreal Canadiens, the need for a potential third-string goaltender came to a head after then goaltender Jonas Johansson let in 10 goals that night. Granted, Florida was resting players that night, but that is not a good look for any goaltender. With that in mind, general manager Bill Zito signed former New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout (PTO) in an attempt to get some veteran presence as a third option.
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
3 Flyers Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
There are mixed feelings about how the Philadelphia Flyers are going to perform next season. With a healthier squad and a new head coach, things could be looking up. But at the same time, the team didn’t make any big additions up front to help their 31st-ranked offense. It should be a very interesting season and one that hinges on more than a few things going right. Here are three hot takes that would very much help their cause in returning to the playoffs in 2022-23.
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Mike Reilly
The Boston Bruins are eventually going to need to clear some cap space. Although they can get away with placing players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the beginning of the season, they will be over the cap once they all are healthy. As a result of this, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will likely need to trade somebody from the roster.
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors
Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
Canadiens’ Defensive Improvement Will Rely on Goaltending
Looking ahead to the upcoming Montreal Canadiens season, defence will be a major issue. With a team in a rebuild, there is no surprise to see areas on the roster that will be exposed due to a lack of experience and depth. This doesn’t mean there can’t be a path to improvement, but the expectations must remain realistic.
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Anton Stralman
With training camps roughly a month away, the majority of NHL teams have their rosters fully in place, or at least very close to. That said, there are always minor tweaks general managers (GM) are looking to make prior to and even during the season in order to give their team a competitive edge. For any looking to do so right now, it would be worth their while to take a look at some still available free agents, as a few intriguing names are remaining on the market.
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Alex Chiasson
Mid-way through August is a tough time for die-hard hockey fans, as it means there is still some time to go before their favorite team is back in action. That said, we are now roughly a month away from the start of training camps, which helps feed optimism into each and every fanbase throughout the league.
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets Should Rasmus Sandin Be Dealt
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin is a restricted free agent who currently does not have a contract for this upcoming season. From all accounts there has not been much ground gained between Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and Sandin’s representatives. Trading the young defenseman appears much more likely than ever before.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Tyler Motte
As we inch closer to training camp, Tyler Motte is still a free agent and looking for his next destination. The 27-year-old forward split this past season between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers, where he had seven goals and eight assists in 58 games. Although he isn’t a particularly dominant offensive player, his defensive ability and gritty style of play make him valuable to have in the lineup. As a result of this, we should see him signed shortly. Let’s now take a look at three potential landing spots for him.
Rangers Don’t Need to Rush Lafreniere to the Right
The urgency around this issue seems to be driven as much by the New York Rangers’ lineup challenges as by the fan base’s desire to see the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 develop into a top-six superstar as soon as possible. Get him up on the top two lines, the thinking goes. So what if he’s blocked at his natural left wing spot by Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin? Put Lafreniere on the right, where the Rangers are suddenly thin after offseason free-agent departures. He’ll make it work.
3 Senators Hot Takes for 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been busy this offseason, acquiring serious offensive talent and retooling in net. However, the Canadian Tire Centre franchise is not alone: the Eastern Conference is stacked with world-class skaters and features a handful of Stanley Cup contenders. As a result, 2022-23 will provide further clarity on...
Maple Leafs Commentary: Calle Jarnkrok’s Tale of Two Seasons
One of the moves the Toronto Maple Leafs made this summer was the signing of Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year $2.1 million contract. The organization also gave him a modified No Trade Clause to boot. The 30-year-old Swede is coming off of a season that saw him score 12 goals...
Canucks Must Be Careful With Jack Rathbone in 2022-23
Jack Rathbone looks ready to make the jump full-time during the 2022-23 season, much to the delight of Vancouver Canucks fans. The former 2017 fourth-round pick is projected to be the team’s third-pairing left-shot defenceman after being named to the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Rookie Team last season. While...
Blackhawks Have a Logical Fit for TV Analyst in Patrick Sharp
One of the most stunning departures for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason came off the ice. On July 18, longtime TV analyst and former player Eddie Olczyk parted ways with the team after the two sides couldn’t come to a new contract. After 16 seasons in the Blackhawks’ booth, Olczyk will now join the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
3 Takeaways from USA’s 4-2 Loss to Czechia
In the most stunning upset at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships, Team USA failed to repeat as champions when they found themselves on the wrong side of a 4-2 score against Team Czechia in the opening round of playoffs. The Americans took a first-period lead on a goal by...
Lightning Prospects Thriving at 2022 World Junior Championship
With the preliminary round wrapped up, the Tampa Bay Lightning can boast two prospects who have played well at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). Defenseman Jack Thompson is on Team Canada, while Klavs Veinbergs is skating for Team Latvia. Because the original 2022 edition was postponed at Christmas due to issues with the worldwide pandemic, players eligible for the tournament in December are able to play in this one even though they may be over 20 years old now.
