EASTLAKE, Ohio — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face Wednesday afternoon in Eastlake. Police received a call reporting the shooting just after 2:30 p.m., with the incident occurring on the 1200 block of East 344th Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was later transferred to a medical facility in Downtown Cleveland. Her exact condition is unknown at this time.

