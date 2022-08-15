Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Poker run, handbag bingo, reunions
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg's Lynch Field site for 2nd annual Back 2 School Jam
Greater Parkview Church’s Back 2 School Jam promises games, food and music for those attending the second annual event this Saturday in Greensburg. With the help of partners and sponsors, the church also plans to distribute more than 260 book bags to local students. That’s double the number of bags that were handed out at last year’s event.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highlands Dems host environmental rally at Harrison Hills
Highlands Dems are hosting an environmental rally Thursday at Harrison Hills, where participants are encouraged to don Super Hero capes and accept the challenge to help climate-friendly candidates get elected in November. “This is a call to action,” said Autumn Monaghan, organizer. “All of us green heroes will channel our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch prepares to tackle all-road schedule
At times, the term “road warriors” is overused in sports. But the 2022 Knoch Knights will actually be road warriors. Knoch will play all its games this season on the road while Knoch Knights Stadium is undergoing extensive renovations — including artificial turf installation. It’s not exactly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moonlit Burgers set to open at Duquesne University
Moonlit Burgers is joining the list of eateries in and around Duquesne University. The burger joint, famous for its thin and crispy-edged smash burgers, is set to open a second location Monday at 1015 Forbes Avenue on Duquesne University’s campus. It has another location in Dormont. “We believe having...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Banana split celebration returns to Latrobe this weekend
There is a bunch of appeeling fun in store for Latrobe this weekend. Beginning Friday, the city will kick off the 2022 Great American Banana Split Celebration to commemorate the invention of the dairy delight. Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler created the fruity treat in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy on Ligonier Street.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Veteran linebacking corps lights fuse for Freeport Area defense
The Freeport Area defense created havoc for opposing offenses throughout the 2021 season. Yellowjackets players combined for 47 sacks, one of the largest totals in all of the WPIAL. The two inside linebackers — Jacksen Reiser and Andrew Sullivan — and the pair of outside ’backers — Colton Otterman and...
wtae.com
Youth football league forced to cancel season, asks local school district to reconsider merge
LATROBE, Pa. — A group of youth football players and cheerleaders in Westmoreland County are looking for a team to join tonight. The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association, known as GLAMFA no longer has enough kids to safely play on their teams, so they asked the Greater Latrobe School District to let them join.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raising Cane's poised to open first Pittsburgh-area location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a time to celebrate for chicken finger lovers in Western Pennsylvania.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Raising Cane's will be opening in The Piazza development in South Fayette early next year.The fast-food chain based out of Louisiana is expected to open nearly two dozen locations in Pennsylvania -- but the South Fayette store will be the first in the Pittsburgh area.Other tenants that will be located in The Piazza include Primanti's, Firebirds, and Bartram House.Gwen Rodi, the South Fayette Commissioner, says that Raising Cane's has a vision for things like quality, culture, and community that reflect the values of the area and makes them a 'perfect addition to The Piazza.'An official date for the opening of the location is unclear.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
monvalleyindependent.com
Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team
Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland Fair gears up for 2022 — from rides to rabbit agility shows
With contest entry numbers back to pre-pandemic averages, the Westmoreland Fair will offer nine days of food, animals, amusement rides, grandstand arena events and more. The fair will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and conclude Aug. 27. Some attraction highlights include a square dance social, rabbit agility show, pork chop review, bottle rocket competition, demolition derbies and petting zoo.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park
If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin baseball job lures Craig Spisak away from Yough
Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He will be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season. Spisak is leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin. He was approved at Monday night’s Norwin School Board meeting. The upper-class...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘That’s how we remember it’: Legend of Drowning Fish persists as Bethel Park brewery marks 1st anniversary
So, two guys walk into a bar with a talking fish. Then they all decide to open a brewery together. “We say that’s a true story,” Pleasant Hills resident Don Tomino said. “We were drinking a little bit that day, but that’s how we remember it.”
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania casino revenue jumps to $429M in July after late spring lull
Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a shift from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated more than $429 million in revenues in July, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board....
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
Westmoreland County’s new football coaches breeze through Day 1 of practice
Westmoreland County’s five new high school football coaches had an uneventful first day of training camp. Players usually are greeted with hot, humid weather, but Monday was cool and damp. Things went so smoothly at Derry that Mike Arone gave his team an early dismissal. “It was a good...
Comments / 0