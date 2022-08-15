Read full article on original website
news9.com
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
News On 6
2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 suspects for homicide of homeless man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Homicide and warrants detectives have arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, in connection to the August 13 homicide. Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Keith Brown. Both suspects were found near South 107th East Avenue and East Skelly Drive. They were taken into...
1600kush.com
Stillwater school bomb threat suspect arrested in Tulsa
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A convicted child molester charged with calling a bomb threat to Stillwater High School by using computer software was arrested Tuesday at his Tulsa residence by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, according to a police news release. Larry Donell Thomas, 60, who has also been...
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
KTUL
Broken Arrow Police Department report an increase in stolen vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department stated that they have seen an increase in vehicle thefts this year. These numbers do not include burglaries from vehicles, but thefts of the vehicle as a whole. Since January of this year, officers have investigated 174 stolen vehicles, a...
Tulsa police investigating shooting outside south Tulsa apartment complex
news9.com
Mom Left With Questions After 4-Year-Old Is Attacked By Dog Near Oakhurst
A mom is sharing her frustration after her four-year-old son was attacked by a dog in Creek County. It's a tricky situation. The mom said nobody has come forward to claim ownership of the dog and it happened outside of the nearest Animal Shelter's jurisdiction. That leaves her to wonder...
KTUL
2 people shot in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TCSO and Collinsville PD search for suspect who stole a motorcycle, lead them on a chase
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a motorcycle and lead authorities on a police chase with it. Police said the suspect eventually crashed the motorcycle near 156th Street N and 129th E Avenue around 7...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
news9.com
Thieves Steal $10,000 Worth Of Copper Piping From Construction Site In Pawhuska
Osage Nation Police are looking for the people who stole $10,000 worth of copper piping from a construction site at the tribe's casino in Pawhuska. According to officers, the thieves also stole an additional $4,000 worth of equipment from the same site. Authorities ask anyone with information about who is...
One Year After Jenks Woman Was Murdered, Family And Authorities Still Searching For Answers
It’s been a year since a Jenks woman was murdered and the OSBI and her family are asking for help finding out who killed her. They believe there are people out there who know what happened and are urging them to come forward. Alyssa Edlund, 27, was shot to...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
