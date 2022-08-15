ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest 2 suspects for homicide of homeless man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Homicide and warrants detectives have arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, in connection to the August 13 homicide. Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Keith Brown. Both suspects were found near South 107th East Avenue and East Skelly Drive. They were taken into...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
1600kush.com

Stillwater school bomb threat suspect arrested in Tulsa

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A convicted child molester charged with calling a bomb threat to Stillwater High School by using computer software was arrested Tuesday at his Tulsa residence by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, according to a police news release. Larry Donell Thomas, 60, who has also been...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
TULSA, OK
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tulsa Police
KTUL

2 people shot in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK

