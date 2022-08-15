Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Karen Parsons from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a stop at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson was at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend marks the very first Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday brought by Mingle at the Market. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Vinton War Memorial. There will be live music featuring The Jared Stout Band and...
WDBJ7.com
VT Football helps with freshman move-in
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Member of the Virginia Tech football team lent a helping hand with freshmen move-in August 17. Players helped out by lugging boxes and furniture into dorm rooms for new residents. The players assisted with the move-in process as a way to give back to the Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Friday Football Extra Preview: Radford
Friday Football Extra: Rockbridge Co. Raising Support For Star City Youth Sports With Roanoke Powderpuff.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County’s Winfred Beale Begins 42nd Season
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s business as usual for Floyd County head coach Winfred Beale, who’s entering his 42nd season with the Buffaloes. After a 6-5 campaign last year, Beale says his team is back healthy and putting in the work ahead of a new year. “I couldn’t be...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Football Preview
New Keydets Basketball Leader Speaks At Roanoke Valley Sports Club. Friday Football Extra: Rockbridge Co.
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WDBJ7.com
Grant Wells Named Virginia Tech Starting Quarterback
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Marshall transfer, Grant Wells threw for more than 56 hundred yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons in Huntington. Now he’s QB1 for the Hokies, a team he followed growing up in Charleston, West Virginia. Wells edged out Jason Brown in a hotly contested battle for the job.
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
WDBJ7.com
Backroads Blues Festival hits Elmwood Park Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buddy Guy and more are hitting the Elmwood Park stage Saturday, August 20 for the Backroads Blues Festival. The gates will be open to guests at 6 p.m., with the music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 early and $50 if bought on the day...
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
WDBJ7.com
Community members gather to make 200 gallons of ice cream
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Rockbridge County gathered all day Wednesday to make homemade ice cream for a local fundraiser. More than 50 volunteers helped make 200 gallons of ice cream. The homemade frozen dessert will be sold during the 32nd Ice Cream Supper by the Effinger Ruritan...
WSLS
Head coach of South Forest Community Christian football program resigns
ROANOKE, Va. – Less than two weeks after the 10 News Investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program, its athletic director and head football coach, Pope Mitchell, has resigned. Mitchell’s resignation leaves the players who did stay on the team scrambling for their next opportunity. It...
chathamstartribune.com
Ringgold duo place at Bassmaster Nationals
Ringgold Bassin members Kasey Ferguson, Jakari Thomas and boat captain Jimmy Ferguson finished among the top 12 in the nation at the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Championship. The high school fishing nationals were held Aug. 11-13 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S. C. and Ringgold Bass’in was one of four teams from Virginia competing in the event. Out of 314 teams from the United States and Canada, Ringgold Bassin was one of the top 12 teams competing on the final day of the three-day tournament.
WSET
20 HS students will get degrees with free 'Early College' program in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Twenty Danville Public Schools (DPS) 11th graders will begin their junior year on the Danville Community College (DCC) campus via the ‘Early College’ program. The students from George Washington High School will begin the program on August 22. “We cannot wait to kick...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg seeking input on new playground design
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is upgrading some playground equipment and wants to hear your thoughts on the new design. The Hand-in-Hand playground, at Blacksburg Municipal Park, was built 30 years ago. Due to wear and tear, Blacksburg is looking to update the playground with new equipment.
WDBJ7.com
Murals add color, character to Southeast Roanoke community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a lot more colorful and you have a chance to make your mark. “As a local artist, this project has been really important to me to show a little bit of love and joy to the area,” says Jon Murrill, Roanoke artist.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS goes back to school
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
timesvirginian.com
Horizon to promote positive mental health in Appomattox Thursday from 10 a.m-1 p.m
The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30 percent of adults in the Unites States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of 1962 60th Reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the “Otters View Event Center” locate on 1763 Woods Road, Bedford, Va. An exciting time of reminiscing of old times of younger days and catching up on newer events and families were the highlights of the evening.
