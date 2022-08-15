ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend marks the very first Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday brought by Mingle at the Market. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Vinton War Memorial. There will be live music featuring The Jared Stout Band and...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

VT Football helps with freshman move-in

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Member of the Virginia Tech football team lent a helping hand with freshmen move-in August 17. Players helped out by lugging boxes and furniture into dorm rooms for new residents. The players assisted with the move-in process as a way to give back to the Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Floyd County’s Winfred Beale Begins 42nd Season

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s business as usual for Floyd County head coach Winfred Beale, who’s entering his 42nd season with the Buffaloes. After a 6-5 campaign last year, Beale says his team is back healthy and putting in the work ahead of a new year. “I couldn’t be...
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Charity, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grant Wells Named Virginia Tech Starting Quarterback

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Marshall transfer, Grant Wells threw for more than 56 hundred yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons in Huntington. Now he’s QB1 for the Hokies, a team he followed growing up in Charleston, West Virginia. Wells edged out Jason Brown in a hotly contested battle for the job.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Backroads Blues Festival hits Elmwood Park Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buddy Guy and more are hitting the Elmwood Park stage Saturday, August 20 for the Backroads Blues Festival. The gates will be open to guests at 6 p.m., with the music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 early and $50 if bought on the day...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members gather to make 200 gallons of ice cream

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Rockbridge County gathered all day Wednesday to make homemade ice cream for a local fundraiser. More than 50 volunteers helped make 200 gallons of ice cream. The homemade frozen dessert will be sold during the 32nd Ice Cream Supper by the Effinger Ruritan...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Head coach of South Forest Community Christian football program resigns

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than two weeks after the 10 News Investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program, its athletic director and head football coach, Pope Mitchell, has resigned. Mitchell’s resignation leaves the players who did stay on the team scrambling for their next opportunity. It...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Ringgold duo place at Bassmaster Nationals

Ringgold Bassin members Kasey Ferguson, Jakari Thomas and boat captain Jimmy Ferguson finished among the top 12 in the nation at the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Championship. The high school fishing nationals were held Aug. 11-13 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S. C. and Ringgold Bass’in was one of four teams from Virginia competing in the event. Out of 314 teams from the United States and Canada, Ringgold Bassin was one of the top 12 teams competing on the final day of the three-day tournament.
RINGGOLD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg seeking input on new playground design

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is upgrading some playground equipment and wants to hear your thoughts on the new design. The Hand-in-Hand playground, at Blacksburg Municipal Park, was built 30 years ago. Due to wear and tear, Blacksburg is looking to update the playground with new equipment.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Murals add color, character to Southeast Roanoke community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a lot more colorful and you have a chance to make your mark. “As a local artist, this project has been really important to me to show a little bit of love and joy to the area,” says Jon Murrill, Roanoke artist.
WDBJ7.com

MCPS goes back to school

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17. “We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said. Every year, the first day...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Horizon to promote positive mental health in Appomattox Thursday from 10 a.m-1 p.m

The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30 percent of adults in the Unites States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford High School Class of 1962 60th Reunion

The Bedford High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the “Otters View Event Center” locate on 1763 Woods Road, Bedford, Va. An exciting time of reminiscing of old times of younger days and catching up on newer events and families were the highlights of the evening.
BEDFORD, VA

