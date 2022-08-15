Ringgold Bassin members Kasey Ferguson, Jakari Thomas and boat captain Jimmy Ferguson finished among the top 12 in the nation at the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Championship. The high school fishing nationals were held Aug. 11-13 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S. C. and Ringgold Bass’in was one of four teams from Virginia competing in the event. Out of 314 teams from the United States and Canada, Ringgold Bassin was one of the top 12 teams competing on the final day of the three-day tournament.

