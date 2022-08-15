ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Citrus County

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
A 46-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home and causing residents in a Floral City neighborhood to be evacuated, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

CCSO said deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant to Cameron Stanhope, 46, at a home off of S. Brookwood Terrace in Floral City early Monday morning, but "the wanted subject retrieved a firearm and barricaded himself inside the home."

As a safety precaution, deputies set up a perimeter and evacuated neighboring residents.

CCSO’s Crisis Negotiation Team was able to take Stanhope into custody without further incident.

Stanhope, per CCSO, "will be arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft from person 65, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of credit card. Local charges are also pending."

