ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Louise Redknapp reveals why she hasn’t dated since her divorce from Jamie Redknapp

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhnxD_0hHmK5fZ00

Louise Redknapp has spoken out about her dating life following her divorce from football star Jamie Redknapp , revealing that she’s consciously stayed single ever since.

The singer and TV personality split from the former Liverpool player in 2018, after 20 years of marriage.

In the years since, the former Eternal singer decided not to pursue any further relationships, despite her ex publicly moving on.

A new interview has revealed that this is down to her wanting to ensure her children, Charley and Beau, had a sense of stability during a period of significant change.

“I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family,” Redknapp told Hello! .

Jamie married model Frida Andersson in October 2021, before they welcomed their first child together, son Raphael, in November.

Redknapp went on to explain that her former husband’s life changes affected her desire to move forward in her own romantic life, for the sake of their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYDLO_0hHmK5fZ00

“[The children’s] life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple,” she explained. “That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel.”

Now that a significant amount of time has passed since the split and Jamie’s remarriage, Redknapp is more open to the idea of meeting another partner and said that her sons would encourage her finding someone new.

However, Redknapp also stated that she was in no rush, and that she disagreed with the “pressure” put on people to be in a relationship.

She explained: “If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals why she tried cosmetic procedure that left her ‘deformed’: ‘I’m a little vain’

Linda Evangelista has spoken candidly about why she decided to undergo the cosmetic surgery procedure that she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.The supermodel, 57, first opened up about her traumatic experience in a September 2021 Instagram post, in which she said that she had suffered a series of rare side effects after undergoing CoolSculpting, a brand name for the fat-freezing process cryolipolysis.In the lengthy post, the Canadian model had said that the procedure allegedly “increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries”. In addition to the impact on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy