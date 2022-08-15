Bluey: Disney to ‘reevaluate’ censorship after episode didn’t meet guidelines

Disney has said it will “reevaluate” its Standard and Practices guidelines after it received complaints about censorship of the children’s show Bluey.

Originating in Australia, the three-season children’s cartoon follows the adventures of its titular character, a Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her family and finds herself in silly and unpredictable situations.

After acquiring the international rights to the series, Disney+ began distributing it internationally in 2019.

Recently, fans noticed that one of the episodes in its third season, titled “Family Meeting” – which was apparently about breaking wind – was seemingly left off of the streamer’s platform entirely.

Now, according to the blog Pirates and Princesses , following an earlier article about the censorship, a Disney Branded Television employee got in touch via email to explain the reason it was left off.

The email reads: “‘Family Meeting’ will roll out on US platforms soon. Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired.

“Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”

The Independent has reached out to Disney for comment.

This isn’t the first time Disney has been strict on its censorship of content it deemed “inappropriate”.

A couple of months ago, Gravity Falls creator released what he claimed were hilarious “real notes” he received from Disney’s censorship department , for revisions to his 2012 show.