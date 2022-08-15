ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Pedestrians say they fear for their lives crossing Lake Avenue in Hamburg

By Taylor Epps
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdgxY_0hHmJjf300

Passing through the Southtowns you'll come across Lake Avenue, but some neighbors know it by a different name.

"Lake avenue speedway, because they're going 60, they're going 70, you know," said Sandra Burczynski, who's lived at the Our Mother of Good Counsel apartments for 10 years.

She watches cars go by daily as she waits to cross the street.

"I'll just stand there. I'll go 'hold on! hold on! but they still, they'll go right into the turning lane and go right around you," said Burczynski.

She tells 7 Problem Solvers she and her neighbors choose those apartments at 4288 Lake Avenue because of the location, right near Save A Lot and Dollar General. Many of them don't drive and use walkers or scooters to get around.

"People with walkers are even slower, they don't stop, they just start yelling at you," said Charles Dublino, who describes crossing the street as brutal.

Many walk with a friend, scared drivers won't stop as they cross the crosswalk. The crosswalk was put in a few years ago, shortly after Marguerite O'Neil was hit and killed in December 2019, per police . Neighbors knew her as Peggy.

Taylor Epps
Neighbors wrote "for peggy" in the new sidewalk put in after her death

The crosswalk was installed by a consultant firm working with the Town of Hamburg, according to Bill Geary Erie County's Commissioner of Public Works. There is a crosswalk, warning signs and a flashing yellow light to stop drivers, but Burczynski says it's not enough.

"They don't get it I guess or they don't watch. You can't see those yellow lights when they flash," said Burczynski.

Both Burczynski and 7 Problem Solvers have reached out to the Village of Blasdell, the Town of Hamburg and Erie County, with no solid answers. We asked Geary if a stop sign or stop light are options.

"A mid-block stop sign would not be recommended at this location," said Geary. "The Town could consider the installation of a HAWK signal if they felt that they needed additional emphasis."

NYS DOT
Geary says a HAWK signal is an option

Representatives from the Town of Hamburg say they have no authority over Lake Avenue.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

