ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

West Valley City Police searching for suspect after weekend shooting

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSlb_0hHmJQq800

A shooting over the weekend in West Valley City injured one person and police are still searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Officials report the incident happened Sunday near 4300 West 3100 South.

When officers arrived in the area, they couldn't find anyone, however, they did find several shell casings in the road.

While processing the evidence, a vehicle arrived that was driven by a 56-year-old man who had been injured in the shooting.

He was ultimately taken to the hospital and evaluated, police report.

Investigators did not receive very much information on a suspect in the case, but they are following up on leads.

If you have any information on the case, call the police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Police searching for South Jordan theft suspects

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Public Safety (SJPS) is on the hunt for two theft suspects. Police say two unknown men broke into the Pedego Electric Bikes located at 651 West South Jordan Parkway at around 3:30 a.m. on August 17. The men reportedly stole three electric bikes and then left in the […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Two people dead in Taylorsville after shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have confirmed that two people are dead following an early morning shooting. Both victims were found in the area of 3600 W. and 4600 S. Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#West 3100
ABC4

Police search for vehicle burglary suspects in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these suspects? Syracuse Police are searching for two people in connection to vehicle burglaries in the area of 2500 West and 700 South. Police say the burglaries took place on Aug. 7 around 10:45 p.m. Images of the alleged thieves were caught on a nearby home security camera. […]
SYRACUSE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

Orem man followed deputies, attempted to disarm one, police say

DUCHESNE — An Orem man convicted of breaking the windows of a police vehicle just a month ago has now been arrested and accused of following around deputes working at the Duchesne County Fair over the weekend and trying to take a deputy's gun. Dorian Malachi Mecham, 19, was...
OREM, UT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KSLTV

Search underway for missing teen with traumatic brain injury

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old who has a traumatic brain injury. Jaxon Higbee was last seen around 8:30 last night near 5300 S. 1900 East in Holladay. Police said he is considered endangered. Higbee is...
HOLLADAY, UT
ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
PLAIN CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man facing hate-crime charges after friend accused of punching gay teen

SANDY, Utah — A 19-year-old connected with the juvenile suspect accused of punching teenager who is gay is also facing hate crime charges and retaliation against the victim’s family. Hayden Stowell, 19, of Sandy, was caught on the victim’s family home surveillance cameras vandalizing their pride flags on...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Bountiful Police search for felony theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Bountiful City Police is searching for a suspect connected to a felony retail theft incident.  The woman was caught on security camera entering and exiting a store. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police are asking anyone who […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy