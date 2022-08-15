Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another round of storms and downpours Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The radar and sky lit up for many on Tuesday afternoon, with strong storms dropping torrential rain and small hail. Some locations reported half-inch size hailstones covering the ground, along with rainfall on the order of 1 to 2″ in some isolated locations. With...
KHOU
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
13 WHAM
Rain is on the way, but not here yet
Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington thru Thursday night
A “Watch” has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the possibility of a visible aurora borealis in Western Washington from Wednesday night thru Thursday night. The G3 Geomagnetic storm could provide a show as far south as the border of Washington and Oregon on...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili
CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday. The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful. This is a developing […]
Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — We might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show in the northern sky tonight. Much of Pennsylvania, Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia could catch a glimpse of the northern lights. NOAA, the National Oceanic ansd Atmospheric Administration says several large solar eruptions are heading toward earth.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
iheart.com
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; what does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas – and why it’s likely wrong
The fabled Farmers' Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, and it calls for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
