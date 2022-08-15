ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Another round of storms and downpours Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The radar and sky lit up for many on Tuesday afternoon, with strong storms dropping torrential rain and small hail. Some locations reported half-inch size hailstones covering the ground, along with rainfall on the order of 1 to 2″ in some isolated locations. With...
2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rain is on the way, but not here yet

Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, NY
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
INDIANA STATE
ValleyCentral

Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley

UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
LA GRULLA, TX
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes

Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday. The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful. This is a developing […]
CHILI, NY
iheart.com

Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

