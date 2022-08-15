Man arrested for Park Place Apartments burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the Reserve at Park Park Apartments.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Christian Brown, 25, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of commercial burglary.Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street
They said he forced his way into two garages and stole multiple items at the apartment complex on Sunday, July 24. They said the items he stole have been recovered.
He was arrested on Sunday, August 14. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police said he may face more charges.
He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0