Man arrested for Park Place Apartments burglary

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the Reserve at Park Park Apartments.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Christian Brown, 25, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of commercial burglary.

They said he forced his way into two garages and stole multiple items at the apartment complex on Sunday, July 24. They said the items he stole have been recovered.

He was arrested on Sunday, August 14. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police said he may face more charges.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

