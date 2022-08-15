(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, this (Tuesday) morning, approved the appointment of Morgan Lewellen, of Red Oak, as County Safety Coordinator. Morgan is a dispatcher with Montgomery County Communications, and was one of three applicants for the position that was vacated by the resignation of Beth Peterson, who also serves as the Election Clerk in the County Auditor’s Office. All three applicants were interviewed on Monday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO