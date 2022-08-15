Read full article on original website
Atlantic’s newest Police Officer is sworn-in
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Mayor and City Council in Atlantic, Wednesday evening, welcomed the City’s newest Police Officer to the ranks. Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Officer Phillip Hood, who actually joined the Department earlier this month. While this latest hiring completes the staffing...
Atlantic City Council approves Weitzel’s Class-C license
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council, Wednesday evening, approved a Class-C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant, for the effective dates of July 15,2021 to July 14, 2022. Their action – albeit late – came after the Council received confirmation from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) that restaurant owner Jake Weitzel had dramshop endorsement. Dramshop laws are intended to protect the general public from harm or loss due to over service of intoxicated patrons on a licensed premises. Dramshop insurance is a precondition to holding and maintaining an Iowa liquor license.
Somers selected as Cass County Auditor candidate
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Republican party held a special nominating convention, Monday (Aug. 15), to nominate the Republican candidate on the November ballot for the position of Cass County Auditor, as required by the State of Iowa. Kathy Somers, of Atlantic, was elected as the party’s candidate to be placed on the ballot for the November election.
Cass County Urgent Need Guide is updated
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Healthy Cass County and Cass County ISU Extension have released an updated version of the Cass County Urgent Need Community Resource Guide. The guide lists Cass County resources under categories such as Crisis, Abuse, Financial, Legal, Food, Health, and more. The Cass County Urgent Need Community...
Harlan Police report, 8/17/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – Officials with the Harlan Police Department report two arrests occurred over the past week. On Sunday, 30-year-old Winston Joseph Leal, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Leal was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault. And, on Aug. 11th, 33-year-old Brett Jay Crippen, of Harlan, was arrested for Driving While Suspended, following a traffic stop.
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approve Safety Coordinator position
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, this (Tuesday) morning, approved the appointment of Morgan Lewellen, of Red Oak, as County Safety Coordinator. Morgan is a dispatcher with Montgomery County Communications, and was one of three applicants for the position that was vacated by the resignation of Beth Peterson, who also serves as the Election Clerk in the County Auditor’s Office. All three applicants were interviewed on Monday.
Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
Griswold man arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a Cass County (IA) man was arrested at around 6:10-p.m. Wednesday, east of Elliott. Authorities say after a traffic stop was conducted, it was determined the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf, of Griswold, was wanted on a Warren County warrant for Eluding. Schaaf was arrested and held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
Atlantic Parks & Rec Board accepts Hayes’ resignation & looks to fill her seat by appointment
(Atlantic, Iowa/updated – The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Board of Directors, Monday evening, accepted with thanks for her nearly three-years of service on the Board, the resignation of Board Member Ashley Hayes, who has accepted a position with SWIPCO, that would put her in a conflict of interest when it comes to her new position on the organization’s Community Development Team.
Traffic stop in Pott. County results in multiple charges against 2 people
(Crescent, Iowa) – A traffic stop in Crescent Tuesday morning on a pickup pulling travel-trailer with an expired registration, resulted in the arrest of two people on multiple charges. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deputy stopped a 2004 Ford F-150 pulling a 1988 Fleetwood travel trailer camper in the parking lot of the Casey’s Store in Crescent, at around 9:30-a.m.
Creston Police: 2 arrests occurred Wednesday night
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate charges Wednesday night, in Creston. According to the Police Department, 35-year-old Brandon Whitfield, of Creston, was arrested at around 9:15-p.m. at his residence, on a Union County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Whitfield was transported to the Union County Jail where he was waiting to be seen by Magistrate.
Cass County Sheriff’s report for 8/17/22: 4 arrests, 1 accident
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports four arrests and property damage accident. Last Friday, August 12, 2022, Cass County Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Wright, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Wright was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
Asay arrested in NE stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) – Published reports out of Nebraska say a man from Atlantic was arrested Aug. 11th in connection with a stabbing incident at a gas station. Authorities say 30-year-old Anthony Asay, who is awaiting trial on a stabbing incident in Atlantic, was arrested following a traffic stop initiated as a result of an investigation, into an incident that began with an argument inside a Blair, Nebraska gas station.
Atlantic teen shows Champion Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Des Moines, Iowa) – A teen from Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer, Tuesday, at the Iowa State Fair. Colton Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Smackdown After Dark to be Held This Weekend
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Atlantic High School Alumni Smackdown Committee and Atlantic Parks & Recreation, will host “Smackdown After Dark,” this Saturday, August 20th, 2022. Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, says “We get asked a lot when we’re going to do another outdoor concert since RAGBRAI 2019. While we can’t offer an experience quite to that scale, we’re really excited to partner with the All Class Reunion and offer an evening activity the whole community can enjoy.”
Produce in the Park August 18: Jason Reed, 2 New Food Trucks, and Salad on a Stick
ATLANTIC, IA – Market Manager Brigham Hoege reports Produce in the Park will welcome two new food trucks to the park this Thursday, August 18. Reyes Tamales and Soulshine are both much anticipated food vendors. Soulshine operates with the motto, “If we don’t think our food will make your soul shine, we won’t serve it.” On August 18, Soulshine will be selling a variety of gourmet hot dogs and BBQ-inspired foods, such as mac and cheese topped with smoked pulled pork, chili dogs, and hot dogs topped with BBQ and mac and cheese, in addition to traditional smoked pulled pork sandwiches and hot dog kids’ meals.
