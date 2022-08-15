Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’The LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
Try this Hilltop hidden gem
👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop. Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three. I...
Columbus City Schools parents urge compromise for teachers’ contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Board of Education passed two important items during its meeting Tuesday which could be important for the start of the school year. What the first day of school will look like is already up in the air as the district and the teachers’ union are still at odds over […]
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
myfox28columbus.com
Pickaway-Ross CTC offers adult education classes in the manufacturing field
Pickaway-Ross CTC's adult training manufacturing-related programs offer opportunities for adults to gain part-time employment in that industry as soon as they start the Facilities Maintenance program. For more information on this program, visit the Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership website.
myfox28columbus.com
New 'Classical Academy' gears up for alternative STEM and liberal arts curriculum
A new school is being launched that organizers said will teach virtue as well as a liberal arts curriculum. In the fall of 2023, Columbus Classical Academy will open its doors. Co-founder Dan Gibson is leaving his law office for the headmaster position. Gibson said they want to restore foundations...
myfox28columbus.com
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
myfox28columbus.com
Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
WSYX ABC6
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
NBC4 Columbus
Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
Still no deal after Columbus schools, teachers negotiations resume
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For six hours Tuesday, negotiators for the Columbus City School Board and the district’s teachers’ union, the Columbus Education Association (CEA), returned to talks to come up with a teachers’ contract before the start of the school year next week. CEA President John Coneglio said some progress was made during Tuesday’s […]
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The co-owner of a northeast Columbus business said they've lost at least $50,000 worth of merchandise in about two months. Better Buy, located in the Northland Plaza, said someone has broken into their business four times. The first incident happened on June 14. “He took everything....
WSYX ABC6
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Back to School: Hilliard promoting safety, partnerships with police and fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Hilliard City Schools welcomed students to a new school year Wednesday, the district and police were stressing the importance of safety and the need to “See Something, Say Something.”. “We know many families have school safety on their minds. In Hilliard, we believe...
