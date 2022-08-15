ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Meijer offers teachers $750 school supplies shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This year Meijer is helping school districts across the Midwest by giving teachers a $750 shopping spree. ABC 6 talked with two deserving Whitehall teachers who said this was a blessing. "Oh my gosh, $750 dollars," Peggy Rickman, a teacher at Whitehall high school, said....
Axios

Try this Hilltop hidden gem

​​👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop. Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three. I...
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
NBC4 Columbus

One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
myfox28columbus.com

Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
WSYX ABC6

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
NBC4 Columbus

Still no deal after Columbus schools, teachers negotiations resume

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For six hours Tuesday, negotiators for the Columbus City School Board and the district’s teachers’ union, the Columbus Education Association (CEA), returned to talks to come up with a teachers’ contract before the start of the school year next week. CEA President John Coneglio said some progress was made during Tuesday’s […]
WSYX ABC6

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
