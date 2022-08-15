Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in TexasKristen WaltersHouston, TX
Houston private school talks safety and security
HOUSTON, Texas — The Village School in west Houston is a global destination that serves some 1500 pre-K through 12th-grade students. "Very international with 80 countries represented here at school,” said Director of Health & Safety Jeff Bond. It’s Bond’s job to make sure students, faculty and staff...
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
'Wildcat nation has prevailed': HISD celebrates historic Wheatley High School's turnaround
HOUSTON — Houston ISD is celebrating its B rating from the Texas Education Agency. One of the district's biggest improvements happened at one of its most historic campuses: Phyllis Wheatley High School in the Fifth Ward. After nearly a decade of failing or poor academic performance, the Wheatley wildcats...
Houston school district rankings: Best schools in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out. This year, schools...
Conroe ISD parents raise concern over students being dropped off at wrong bus stops
CONROE, Texas — Conroe ISD parents are raising concerns about the district’s bus policies. The outcry follows reports of three elementary school children who went unaccounted for over the past week. The district says it’s taking measures to ensure this doesn't happen again. One parent says it's...
Houston, Harris County leaders dispute claim of adequate funding for law enforcement
HOUSTON - 82 days out from a pivotal election, top Harris County Democratic leaders attempted to back their claim that they have adequately funded law enforcement during the worst crime wave in 40 years. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported thousands of additional arrests made possible by an increase in overtime funding,...
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
Volunteer father figures adding door checks to their duties in Katy ISD
KATY, Texas — Well-known powerlifter James Strickland might look intimidating. “I’m the third heaviest bench press of all time,” Strickland said. But the Katy ISD dad is a softie when it comes to his kids and their classmates. "Male engagement programs have been around for a while,"...
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Spring ISD's award-winning transportation program glad to be back on the road
SPRING, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its ratings for school districts on Monday, but as far as Spring ISD’s transportation system is concerned, they get an A-plus. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna visited with the award-winning transportation team just named one of the top fleets...
NW Houston elementary school earns 'A' grade from TEA three years after getting 'F'
HOUSTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Texas school districts got their own report card on student performance. Not a single school on the list failed, but some were given a grade of "not rated," according to the Texas Education Agency's report. Major turnaround. Spring...
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men Celebrates Over 10 Years of Success in Academically Preparing Young Men for the Future
The new school year is already upon us, and with it comes the task of teachers and administrators preparing to welcome new and returning students to their campuses. After celebrating over ten (10) years of exemplary growth and accomplishments, the leadership at the Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men (MLCPA) is excited about returning to in-person learning and continuing their trend of being one of the most highly respected 6th through 12th grade magnet school campuses in the country.
HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank
Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
