The new school year is already upon us, and with it comes the task of teachers and administrators preparing to welcome new and returning students to their campuses. After celebrating over ten (10) years of exemplary growth and accomplishments, the leadership at the Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men (MLCPA) is excited about returning to in-person learning and continuing their trend of being one of the most highly respected 6th through 12th grade magnet school campuses in the country.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO