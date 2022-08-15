ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Houston private school talks safety and security

HOUSTON, Texas — The Village School in west Houston is a global destination that serves some 1500 pre-K through 12th-grade students. "Very international with 80 countries represented here at school,” said Director of Health & Safety Jeff Bond. It’s Bond’s job to make sure students, faculty and staff...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage

HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
ognsc.com

Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men Celebrates Over 10 Years of Success in Academically Preparing Young Men for the Future

The new school year is already upon us, and with it comes the task of teachers and administrators preparing to welcome new and returning students to their campuses. After celebrating over ten (10) years of exemplary growth and accomplishments, the leadership at the Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men (MLCPA) is excited about returning to in-person learning and continuing their trend of being one of the most highly respected 6th through 12th grade magnet school campuses in the country.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank

Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
HOUSTON, TX
