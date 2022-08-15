ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
InsuranceNewsNet

Minutes of the Fed's last meeting are the highlight of today's economic agenda

On Wednesday the global markets are attentive to the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, and also awaiting the retail data in the month of July in the US. The market also monitors Michelle Bowman, director of the Fed, who votes on monetary policy decisions, in a scenario of uncertainty related to the next steps of the…
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. yields rise, retail results point to further Fed tightening

NEW YORK, Aug 16- Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as encouraging results from U.S. retail giants suggested the Federal Reserve has room to tighten financial conditions further as it battles the highest inflation in four decades. *The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate 225 basis points since March and is expected to raise it another 50 to 75…
InsuranceNewsNet

Debt consolidation becomes more attractive

There's never a good time to have a lot of personal debt, but now would have to be one of the worst times. Americans are increasingly relying on credit cards to make everyday purchases and pay bills. Credit-card balances surged 13% last quarter compared with the same quarter in 2021, the largest jump in more than 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.
InsuranceNewsNet

Texas joins other GOP states standing up to ESG investment companies

Big League Politics: Texas is the most recent state to join a coalition of Republican-led states accusing BlackRock Inc. of putting woke investment criteria on a pedestal at the expense of shareholder profits in state pension funds. 19 attorneys general from predominantly conservative states sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink where they challenged the investment management…
InsuranceNewsNet

Protect Our Care: NEW TV AD – "Got It Done" Shows President Biden and Democrats Making History By Passing Inflation Reduction Act & Delivering Lower Health Care Costs to Millions

Protect Our Care is releasing a new TV ad highlighting President Biden and. passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers health insurance premiums and prescription drug prices for millions of Americans. For years, lawmakers have promised to take action to rein in Big Pharma's greed and lower health care costs, but.
InsuranceNewsNet

Why letting Medicare negotiate drug prices won’t be a game-changer for health care

Democrats hope their new health care, tax and climate law begins to rein in soaring prescription drug prices. One of its most touted provisions allows Medicare, America’s health insurance program for seniors, to negotiate some prescription drug prices for the first time, with some calling it “game-changing” and a significant victory over the pharmaceutical industry. Drug manufacturers had stubbornly opposed any governmental regulation of drug prices for decades and are likely to challenge the measure in court.
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed Board Provides Additional Information for Banking Organizations Engaging or Seeking to Engage in Crypto-Asset-Related Activities

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday provided additional information for banking organizations engaging or seeking to engage in crypto-asset-related activities. The emerging crypto-asset sector presents potential opportunities to banking organizations, their customers, and the overall financial system; however, crypto-asset-related activities may also pose risks related...
