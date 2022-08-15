Read full article on original website
Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Judge indicates willingness to release redacted Trump search affidavit – live
Justice department says release of document showing probable cause would jeopardize ongoing investigation
31% of retirees say continued inflation would motivate them to rejoin the workforce
More than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, according to the latest American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor® online survey conducted by The Harris Poll. In addition to inflation, the role of Social Security...
Minutes of the Fed's last meeting are the highlight of today's economic agenda
On Wednesday the global markets are attentive to the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, and also awaiting the retail data in the month of July in the US. The market also monitors Michelle Bowman, director of the Fed, who votes on monetary policy decisions, in a scenario of uncertainty related to the next steps of the…
U.S. judge says he leans toward releasing some evidence for Trump search
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump's Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.
U.S. yields rise, retail results point to further Fed tightening
NEW YORK, Aug 16- Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as encouraging results from U.S. retail giants suggested the Federal Reserve has room to tighten financial conditions further as it battles the highest inflation in four decades. *The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate 225 basis points since March and is expected to raise it another 50 to 75…
Debt consolidation becomes more attractive
There's never a good time to have a lot of personal debt, but now would have to be one of the worst times. Americans are increasingly relying on credit cards to make everyday purchases and pay bills. Credit-card balances surged 13% last quarter compared with the same quarter in 2021, the largest jump in more than 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.
U.S. automotive sector grew 6.6% after six months of declines and boosted industrial production in July
Industrial production rebounded more than expected in July in the United States, thanks to a strong boost in automobile manufacturing, according to data released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve. The industrial branch's production grew 0.6% compared to June, above the 0.3% expected by analysts. Over July 2021, the increase is 3.9%.
Texas joins other GOP states standing up to ESG investment companies
Big League Politics: Texas is the most recent state to join a coalition of Republican-led states accusing BlackRock Inc. of putting woke investment criteria on a pedestal at the expense of shareholder profits in state pension funds. 19 attorneys general from predominantly conservative states sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink where they challenged the investment management…
America’s Essential Hospitals praise new law, urge more funding
The Inflation Reduction Act preserves access to affordable health care coverage and takes historic steps to fight climate change, which disproportionately harms marginalized populations, and we thank Congress and the administration for this new law. The law's extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies comes at a critical time for our...
80% of employers think it is important pensions are invested responsibly
Four out of five (80%) employers compared to 65% of employees think it is important that a workplace pension fund is invested responsibly. A further 19% of employees said responsible investment is important if it does not impact fund performance. Over half (55%) of employees do not know if their...
Protect Our Care: NEW TV AD – "Got It Done" Shows President Biden and Democrats Making History By Passing Inflation Reduction Act & Delivering Lower Health Care Costs to Millions
Protect Our Care is releasing a new TV ad highlighting President Biden and. passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers health insurance premiums and prescription drug prices for millions of Americans. For years, lawmakers have promised to take action to rein in Big Pharma's greed and lower health care costs, but.
Why letting Medicare negotiate drug prices won’t be a game-changer for health care
Democrats hope their new health care, tax and climate law begins to rein in soaring prescription drug prices. One of its most touted provisions allows Medicare, America’s health insurance program for seniors, to negotiate some prescription drug prices for the first time, with some calling it “game-changing” and a significant victory over the pharmaceutical industry. Drug manufacturers had stubbornly opposed any governmental regulation of drug prices for decades and are likely to challenge the measure in court.
Fed Board Provides Additional Information for Banking Organizations Engaging or Seeking to Engage in Crypto-Asset-Related Activities
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday provided additional information for banking organizations engaging or seeking to engage in crypto-asset-related activities. The emerging crypto-asset sector presents potential opportunities to banking organizations, their customers, and the overall financial system; however, crypto-asset-related activities may also pose risks related...
Fed acknowledges that it may be appropriate to "slow the pace" of rate hikes
Washington, Aug. 17- Despite having raised interest rates 0.75 points at its last meeting in late July, members of the open markets committee of the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged then that it might be appropriate to slow the frenetic pace of hikes. On July 27, the US Federal Reserve approved the fourth consecutive rate hike and the second consecutive 0.75-…
Aon: U.S. employer health care costs projected to jump 6.5% next year
CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Average costs for U.S. employers that pay for their employees' health care will increase 6.5 percent to more than $13,800 per employee in 2023, according to Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. This projection is more than double the 3 percent...
