"Very tragic for us": Men who went missing after jumping off Martha's Vineyard "Jaws Bridge" identified as brothers
The man who went missing after a group of people jumped off the "Jaws Bridge" on Martha's Vineyard has been identified as 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin. His older brother, 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, died in the incident. Of the four people who jumped off the bridge Sunday night, only two resurfaced. Authorities...
One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard
EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to...
Man, 26, dead after jump from ‘Jaws’ bridge; search for younger brother suspended
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The body of a 26-year-old man was recovered, and the search for his missing 21-year-old brother was suspended Monday after the pair jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night and never resurfaced, officials confirmed to WFXT-TV. According to Massachusetts State Police, four people, including the two brothers, jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Edgartown at around 11:20 p.m. The other two jumpers swam successfully to shore, the TV station reported.
fallriverreporter.com
One body recovered after two men jumped from Massachusetts bridge and haven’t been seen since
Crews are searching for one man who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
WCVB
