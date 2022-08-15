Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Return to school relatively cool
A little rain fell on the last day of summer vacation for Emporia students. But not a lot. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Tuesday. The high temperature fell to 81 degrees, after three consecutive days above 100. A recording station three miles northwest of town didn’t get above 77.
Emporia gazette.com
Storm risk map - 8.18.22
Friday nights are not high school football nights in Kansas yet. Given the chance for storms…
Emporia gazette.com
Rain, yes. Big trouble, probably no
Thunder may roll. Lighting may strike. But severe weather is not expected across the turnpike. With apologies to Garth Brooks, that's how the weather in the Emporia area looks for Tuesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Ileen Lynelle Meyer
Ileen Lynelle Meyer, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, August 15, 2022 at her home. Ileen was born November 17, 1944 in Burdick, Kansas the daughter of Carl and Lilly (Peterson) Strand. She had received her master’s degree from Emporia State University and had worked as a nurse for Newman Regional Health, USD 253, Kansas Department of Health of Environment, and Angels Home Health. She retired in 2022. Ileen was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church, Retired Teachers Association, Retired Nurses Association, Widowed Persons Service, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the Lyon County 4-H.
Emporia gazette.com
Farewell planned for Dorneker in September
A retirement celebration is planned in two weeks for Chase County Richard Dorneker. Dorneker will be honored from 1 - 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls golf looking to build off historic season
The Emporia High School girls golf team rewrote the record books last season. They had the lowest team average for both 18 and nine holes. They had the lowest individual scoring averages (Avary and Olivia Eckert). They had the lowest tournament scores. They had their first Centennial League champion (Avary). They had the best finish as a team in the Centennial League (second place). The team finished eighth in the state, which is the closest they’ve ever come to making the cut for the second day, and the highest individual finisher — Avary tied for fifth with a 161 (78 and 83).
Emporia gazette.com
Gas price plunging: $3.50 in Greenwood
A few scattered places across Kansas have gasoline below three dollars a gallon. The Emporia area isn't quite there yet, but the price is going down. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gas is a rounded $3.50 a gallon in Greenwood County. Lyon County stands at $3.61, while Chase County's average is $3.60.
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia High Cross Country returns to field this week
To a certain point, it could be a tale of two seasons for the Emporia High School cross country program. Mike Robinson is entering his 10th year with the program and eighth as head coach. He has two returning state qualifiers for the boys in sophomore Daghyn True and senior John Laudie. But after them, there will be plenty of opportunities for kids to step up.
Emporia gazette.com
James F. Muckenthaler
James F. Muckenthaler passed away Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at the Sunflower Care Home. Jim was born in St. Marys, Kansas, March 18, 1938, the second of Manual & Bertha Muckenthaler’s six children. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1956 and came to Emporia to attend KSTC (Kansas State Teachers College). While at KSTC he had a blind date with Theresa Ann Evans. Their courtship spanned Jim’s enlistment in the Army and six-month basic training in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He continued to serve in the Kansas National Guard for six years.
KVOE
Welsh plans conversations with Chase County residents, law enforcement staff after recent appointment as sheriff
Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
WIBW
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
Emporia gazette.com
Preschool tops what's new in USD 251
North Lyon County schools are starting later than surrounding districts. But that allows some new items to take the spotlight. “The biggest change for our district is the opening of our new Early Learning Center for four-year-old preschool students,” Superintendent Robert Blair said.
Emporia gazette.com
DSC_0212.JPG
North Lyon County schools are starting later than surrounding districts. But that allows som…
WIBW
Advisors Excel ready to expand services with new studio facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka financial firm is poised to enhance their services thanks to a new film studio. Advisors Excel is celebrating its new “AE Media Studios,” a brand new space equipped with high-quality cameras and sets. According to Advisors Excel, Emmy-award winning Provost Studios designed...
WIBW
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
