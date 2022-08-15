Read full article on original website
Concerns aired about proposed grocery store
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – A public hearing was held at the Aug. 15 Fayetteville Planning Board meeting to gather comments from residents related to the 547 E. Genesee St. grocery store proposal. As developer Matt Lester of Rochester-based applicant Northwood Real Estate Ventures LLC stated before the opening of...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
cnyhomepage.com
Scarchilli’s Proposals for New Forest Cemetery – Current Sheriff Explains Obstacles
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – I’ve been personally following the status of the New Forest Cemetery closely, so when I heard that ‘We The People’ candidate for Oneida County Sheriff, Jim Scarchilli, was announcing new maintenance ideas for the property moving forward, I was anxious to learn what his plans would entail – if elected.
WKTV
AAA: Limited competition leaves gas prices high in the Mohawk Valley
Gas prices in the Mohawk Valley are among the highest in New York State, and AAA officials say that’s due to a lack of competition. Locally, there are just a few gas station owners compared to other parts of the state. "Right here in the Utica region, we have...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County looks at inflation relief for workers
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, lawmakers are talking about how to provide inflation relief to county employees, and the different towns and villages in the county. On Tuesday, the county’s finance and rules committee approved two one-time payments, each for $500,000. The first payment will help...
cnyhomepage.com
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont. The service to Saratoga was announced on...
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff hiring 20 Special Patrol Officers
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY)- Upon requests from some Oneida County School Districts, the Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire 20 Special Patrol Officers (SPOs) for the 2022-2023 school year. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol told NewsChannel 9 he’s looking to add to the 114 SPOs he already has. He said...
WNYT
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm
CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months. According to New York State […]
localsyr.com
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
waer.org
Takeaways from the first Upstate-Crouse merger community forum
Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health, brining together two of the region's biggest players in healthcare. The hospitals are hosting public forums to share details of the plan address community questions. The first was held in North Syracuse Monday evening. Here's what we learned:. Upstate and Crouse plan...
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
cnyhomepage.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
localsyr.com
Liverpool couple gets married in courthouse instead of having their ‘fairytale wedding’ due to high inflation
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic forced couples to push back their weddings to now cutting back on expenses for their big day because of rising inflation. The cost of getting married is costing couples more than they expected. Many of them are now shifting to a smaller...
Exclusive: CNY developer to buy Great Northern Mall. Here’s what he plans to do with it
Clay, N.Y. - A Central New York developer has a signed contract to purchase the troubled Great Northern Mall and plans to convert it into a “lifestyle center” with luxury apartments and townhomes, a movie theater and hotel, high-end shops and restaurants. Guy Hart Jr. of Hart Lyman...
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
