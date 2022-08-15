The saying "For the birds" originated as military slang during WWII. It's a little fitting, then, that Cheyenne Bottoms, not particularly busy with birds now, will take on a slightly different role on Aug. 27. Given the dry conditions at the Bottoms, the next WILD Club activity will be a treasure hunt in search of old WWII shells.

