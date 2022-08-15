ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, KS

Great Bend Post

'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece

Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

KWEC inviting kids to get WILD for treasure hunt at Bottoms

The saying "For the birds" originated as military slang during WWII. It's a little fitting, then, that Cheyenne Bottoms, not particularly busy with birds now, will take on a slightly different role on Aug. 27. Given the dry conditions at the Bottoms, the next WILD Club activity will be a treasure hunt in search of old WWII shells.
GREAT BEND, KS
greatbendpost.com

TRADING POST LISTINGS FOR WEDNESDAY (8/17/22

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: SOUTHARD CORPORATION LOOKING FOR AFTER OURS CLEANING PERSON OR COMPANY, 5 NIGHTS A WEEK. INQUIRE AT SOUTHARD CORPORATION 1222 10TH STREET, GREAT BEND. REFERENCES REQUIRED. 1. LOOKING FOR OLD RIDING AND PUSH MOWERS IF ANYONE IS GIVING THEM AWAY/A SELECTION OF BICYCLES STARTING AT $10.00/DIFFERENT SIZE LAWN...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Popeyes restaurant coming to Hays early next year

Popeyes, which is known for its fried chicken, has announced that it will be coming to Hays in the first quarter of 2023. The restaurant will be in the strip mall in front of the Hilton Garden Inn, 213 W. 43rd. Popeyes has 15 locations in Kansas. The nearest locations...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/16) At 6:46 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW K-96 Highway in Albert. At 8:36 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE K-156 Highway & E. K-4 Highway in Claflin. Animal Complaint.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

RANS Aircraft of Hays names new president

The founder of RANS Aircraft of Hays has handed over the reins of the day-to-day operations to a new president. Randy Schlitter, who founded the company in 1973, stepped down as president on May 10 in favor of Tony Dopita. Schlitter, 68, remains the company's CEO and will continue to direct research and development.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Russell Police searching for injured man

UPDATE: At 7:22 p.m. the man sought by the Russell Police Department that had fled from the Russell Regional Hospital was reported to be in custody. The Russell Police Department Wednesday morning was looking for an injured man that had fled on foot. A notification sent through the city's emergency...
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

