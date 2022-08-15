Read full article on original website
'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece
Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
Staying open late for Great Bend’s ‘Moonlight Madness Sale’
If you are looking for great deals with back-to-school shopping, the City of Great Bend encourages you to participate in the Moonlight Madness Sale on Thursday, Aug. 18. There are 16 participating businesses downtown that are staying open late Thursday for shoppers. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said there...
Barton Theatre holding auditions for fall production 'The Thin Place'
The Barton Community College Theatre Department will hold auditions for its fall production of the bone-chilling thriller “The Thin Place,” by Lucas Hnath August 24-26 from 5-9 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles and technical positions will be cast. Those auditioning must contact Director of Theatrical...
KWEC inviting kids to get WILD for treasure hunt at Bottoms
The saying "For the birds" originated as military slang during WWII. It's a little fitting, then, that Cheyenne Bottoms, not particularly busy with birds now, will take on a slightly different role on Aug. 27. Given the dry conditions at the Bottoms, the next WILD Club activity will be a treasure hunt in search of old WWII shells.
Great Bend hospital setting up bereavement camp for children
Memories Matter Bereavement Camp is a one-day camp experience for kids ages 5-12 who have experienced the death of a parent, grandparent, sibling or other loved one. Each child will have experiences that help children understand grieving is necessary for healing. Created and directed by hospice grief counselors, the camp...
TRADING POST LISTINGS FOR WEDNESDAY (8/17/22
TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: SOUTHARD CORPORATION LOOKING FOR AFTER OURS CLEANING PERSON OR COMPANY, 5 NIGHTS A WEEK. INQUIRE AT SOUTHARD CORPORATION 1222 10TH STREET, GREAT BEND. REFERENCES REQUIRED. 1. LOOKING FOR OLD RIDING AND PUSH MOWERS IF ANYONE IS GIVING THEM AWAY/A SELECTION OF BICYCLES STARTING AT $10.00/DIFFERENT SIZE LAWN...
Popeyes restaurant coming to Hays early next year
Popeyes, which is known for its fried chicken, has announced that it will be coming to Hays in the first quarter of 2023. The restaurant will be in the strip mall in front of the Hilton Garden Inn, 213 W. 43rd. Popeyes has 15 locations in Kansas. The nearest locations...
Great Bend to offer city-wide cleanup to dump trash for free
A city-wide cleanup in Great Bend has been scheduled for Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 where citizens will be able to dump a variety of items for free. Separate dumpsters for mattresses, metals, tires and trash will be set up at Sunflower Diversified Services' parking lot at 5605 10th Street.
Cop Shop (8/16)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/16) At 6:46 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 1100 block of NW K-96 Highway in Albert. At 8:36 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE K-156 Highway & E. K-4 Highway in Claflin. Animal Complaint.
RANS Aircraft of Hays names new president
The founder of RANS Aircraft of Hays has handed over the reins of the day-to-day operations to a new president. Randy Schlitter, who founded the company in 1973, stepped down as president on May 10 in favor of Tony Dopita. Schlitter, 68, remains the company's CEO and will continue to direct research and development.
Claflin City Council votes to keep 55+ car service alive
Every little service counts in small communities. The city of Claflin has voted to keep one of those services going. At the Aug. 8 city council meeting, the body decided not to sell the 55+ car that provides rides to residents age 55 and older. "I think it's really helpful,"...
Before & After: Ellinwood downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Prescott, Schlessiger plan to continue Pawnee Rock improvement
Jon Prescott may have lost the recent primary election bid to retain his spot as the District 4 Barton County Commissioner, but his work is not quite done. Revitalizing Pawnee Rock is a project Prescott adopted. He said Tricia Schlessiger, who won the primary race earlier this month, is ready to carry on with that work.
Great Bend councilmember: ‘We can’t clean our own property’
Great Bend City Council member Alan Moeder said Monday night that he will be voting against the approval of abatements until the City of Great Bend takes care of their own overgrown vegetation. Moeder referenced weeds growing in front of the Great Bend Events Center, a shed near Brit Spaugh...
Kansas man injured when SUV crashes into tree
A Kansas man was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Pawnee County.
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
Great Bend native's 7-year-old boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash Aug. 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel, of Wamego, died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His father, Randy L. Tinkel, age 37, graduated from Great Bend High School in 2003.
UPDATE: Russell Police searching for injured man
UPDATE: At 7:22 p.m. the man sought by the Russell Police Department that had fled from the Russell Regional Hospital was reported to be in custody. The Russell Police Department Wednesday morning was looking for an injured man that had fled on foot. A notification sent through the city's emergency...
Great Bend man dead, 2 hospitalized after UTV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Great Bend man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday on the south side of town. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris UTV driven by Bryan A. Kramer, 42, Great Bend, was eastbound in the 3000 Block of Dike Road and struck a tree.
