Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Motley Fool
Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging
Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend.
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees
Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years
You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Motley Fool
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?
Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are
Motley Fool
Designer Brands Inc
Prev. Close $18.53 Div. (Yield) $0.20 (1.1%) 52-Wk Range $11.24 - $19.38 Avg. Daily Vol. 1,205,838. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. RetailExpert (60.34) Submitted February 26, 2008. DSW is on the move. As style becomes less important, functionality and value will grow....
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Motley Fool
Why Global-e Online Stock Rallied (Again) on Wednesday
The cross-border e-commerce specialist delivered an impressive financial report on Tuesday. In the wake of its results, several Wall Street analysts were increasingly bullish, raising their price targets to keep up.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Building the Future
Shopify's platform is expanding the e-commerce market. Lemonade is using AI to transform the insurance industry.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Dividend stocks can be a great way to make money during more difficult economic conditions. The banking industry can be a good place to find good dividend stocks because banks tend to be profitable.
Motley Fool
Why Tilray Stock Popped Then Dropped Today
The Canadian cannabis seller gets the green light to sell medical marijuana in a large European country. That's indisputably good news, but this will only represent a small part of the struggling company's business.
Motley Fool
Ship Finance International (SFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Ship Finance International (SFL -1.23%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls After Investor Ryan Cohen Files to Sell Stake
Bed Bath & Beyond share prices reached a five-month high on Aug. 16 after prices soared out of nowhere. Those gains would be short-lived as activist investor Ryan Cohen may be potentially selling his stake in the company. This also comes after one of Bed Bath & Beyond’s top investors sold his stake in the company. The investor who sold his shares happens to be a 20-year-old college student.
Motley Fool
Why Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Is Crushing It Today
A college student who made $110 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock is now targeting MindMed. Many traders appear to think that history could repeat itself and want in on the action.
Straumann maintains modest 2022 outlook despite strong sales, shares slip
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann (STMN.S)maintained its moderate 2022 outlook on Tuesday despite strong first-half sales driven by high demand, sending its shares tumbling as much as 10% in afternoon trading.
Motley Fool
Why Bankrupt Celsius (CEL) Is Up 20% Today. Should You Buy It?
On Tuesday, the presiding judge in the Celsius bankruptcy case ruled that the crypto banking firm can continue mining Bitcoin as a way to eventually pay creditors. The team running the Celsius network received some welcome news earlier this week as the New York state judge overseeing the crypto platform's bankruptcy proceedings has allowed the firm to continue its Bitcoin mining activities.
Motley Fool
Why Kohl's Stock Was Falling Earlier Today
Revenue fell 8% in the last quarter due to lower consumer spending. Kohl’s continues to invest in refreshing its stores with the Sephora brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC
A Huge 400% Uptrend in the Bear Market – MDB Launches Xenia with Impressive Results
There has been a degree of uncertainty within the cryptocurrency realm as of late, with the current bear market seeing Bitcoin tumble from over $68,000 in November 2021 to lows below $20,000 this summer during this crypto winter. The market overall has been a difficult one, with many cryptocurrencies taking a hit. This is mirrored in the general markets too, with ‘fear’ by far outweighing ‘greed’. The sensational crash of Terra Luna saw many moving away from top 10 cryptocurrencies and finding new places to invest their assets.
