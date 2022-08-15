ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biosciences#Wall Street#Linus Business#Ideaya Biosciences Inc#Idya
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Designer Brands Inc

Prev. Close $18.53 Div. (Yield) $0.20 (1.1%) 52-Wk Range $11.24 - $19.38 Avg. Daily Vol. 1,205,838. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. RetailExpert (60.34) Submitted February 26, 2008. DSW is on the move. As style becomes less important, functionality and value will grow....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Global-e Online Stock Rallied (Again) on Wednesday

The cross-border e-commerce specialist delivered an impressive financial report on Tuesday. In the wake of its results, several Wall Street analysts were increasingly bullish, raising their price targets to keep up. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

Shopify's platform is expanding the e-commerce market. Lemonade is using AI to transform the insurance industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Dividend stocks can be a great way to make money during more difficult economic conditions. The banking industry can be a good place to find good dividend stocks because banks tend to be profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Tilray Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

The Canadian cannabis seller gets the green light to sell medical marijuana in a large European country. That's indisputably good news, but this will only represent a small part of the struggling company's business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Ship Finance International (SFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ship Finance International (SFL -1.23%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls After Investor Ryan Cohen Files to Sell Stake

Bed Bath & Beyond share prices reached a five-month high on Aug. 16 after prices soared out of nowhere. Those gains would be short-lived as activist investor Ryan Cohen may be potentially selling his stake in the company. This also comes after one of Bed Bath & Beyond’s top investors sold his stake in the company. The investor who sold his shares happens to be a 20-year-old college student.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Is Crushing It Today

A college student who made $110 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock is now targeting MindMed. Many traders appear to think that history could repeat itself and want in on the action. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bankrupt Celsius (CEL) Is Up 20% Today. Should You Buy It?

On Tuesday, the presiding judge in the Celsius bankruptcy case ruled that the crypto banking firm can continue mining Bitcoin as a way to eventually pay creditors. The team running the Celsius network received some welcome news earlier this week as the New York state judge overseeing the crypto platform's bankruptcy proceedings has allowed the firm to continue its Bitcoin mining activities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Kohl's Stock Was Falling Earlier Today

Revenue fell 8% in the last quarter due to lower consumer spending. Kohl’s continues to invest in refreshing its stores with the Sephora brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

A Huge 400% Uptrend in the Bear Market – MDB Launches Xenia with Impressive Results

There has been a degree of uncertainty within the cryptocurrency realm as of late, with the current bear market seeing Bitcoin tumble from over $68,000 in November 2021 to lows below $20,000 this summer during this crypto winter. The market overall has been a difficult one, with many cryptocurrencies taking a hit. This is mirrored in the general markets too, with ‘fear’ by far outweighing ‘greed’. The sensational crash of Terra Luna saw many moving away from top 10 cryptocurrencies and finding new places to invest their assets.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy