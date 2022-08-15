Read full article on original website
middlesboronews.com
Cumberland Gap brings back FolkFest
FolkFest returned to Cumberland Gap on Aug. 13 for the first time since 1995. FolkFest was founded in 1974 by the Townlift Committee as an event to highlight folk arts and crafts to promote the historic town. The daylong event occurred on and off for more than 20 years, and now, after nearly three decades, it is returning in the hopes of continuing the tradition and promote tourism in the Cumberland Gap area.
wymt.com
FEMA officials meet with flood victims in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, water from a nearby creed caused severe loss and devastation. Despite the damage, people in the area said they are so thankful they have their faith and their family. Now, FEMA is in the area to can help replace some of what was lost.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Christian Walker vs. Shaniqua King — custody. • Anita Thompson vs. Kelly Thompson — dissolution of marriage. • Randy Deal vs. Charles York, et al. — personal injury. • Deustche Bank Trust Company vs. Betty Sergent, et al. — foreclosure. • Joey Turner vs. Elizabeth...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
harlanenterprise.net
Climate controlled storage coming to Harlan
The Harlan City Council met in regular session last Monday, opening the meeting by hearing from the owner of a new climate-controlled storage facility planned to open soon. Harlan City Mayor Joe Meadors introduced the operator of the upcoming storage facility to the council. “Tonight, we have Chad Brock here,”...
‘We are always maxed out’ | Hawkins Co. Humane Society faces challenges as facility runs out of space
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although the Hawkins County Humane Society is at full capacity, people continue to drop off animals, even in unlocked cars and in the facility’s parking lot overnight. Reportedly, two dogs have been left in crates at the shelter door, one kitten was placed in a board member’s unlocked car and […]
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
wymt.com
ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region. A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
mountain-topmedia.com
Sisco seeks to stop seizure of home, other properties
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for federal fraud charges is trying to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. Eugene Sisco III, 36, was found guilty of wire fraud and health care fraud back in November. The jury...
harlanenterprise.net
SKCTC offering EMT training
Those looking to change their career path may consider becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College are currently offering a training program for individuals wanting to get their career start. Erica Farmer Miller of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College took the time to share...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County soccer notebook
The Harlan County Lady Bears won its first soccer game of the season on Saturday. Visiting Harlan County blanked Hazard 2-0. No scoring details were available. HCHS opened the season Aug. 9 at home against Perry Central. The Lady Commodores claimed a 6-0 victory. The Lady Bears were blanked by...
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian killed after tractor-trailer collision in Scott County, Virginia
A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City and later died at an area hospital early Tuesday. The crash report from the Virginia State Police said the wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the Wadlow Gap Road intersection. The incident remains under investigation....
New to Town: The Crazy Daisies
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city officials offer reminders about garbage pickup
City officials reminded people Monday on best practices for garbage collection every week. A press release offered these tips to ensure residents’ garbage and trash is collected every week.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knott, Letcher, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knott; Letcher; Perry The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Letcher County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Knott County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 850 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carrie, or over Hindman, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leburn around 855 PM EDT. Brinkley around 900 PM EDT. Bath around 905 PM EDT. Colson around 910 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Polly. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
clayconews.com
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
