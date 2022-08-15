ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

middlesboronews.com

Cumberland Gap brings back FolkFest

FolkFest returned to Cumberland Gap on Aug. 13 for the first time since 1995. FolkFest was founded in 1974 by the Townlift Committee as an event to highlight folk arts and crafts to promote the historic town. The daylong event occurred on and off for more than 20 years, and now, after nearly three decades, it is returning in the hopes of continuing the tradition and promote tourism in the Cumberland Gap area.
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
wymt.com

FEMA officials meet with flood victims in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, water from a nearby creed caused severe loss and devastation. Despite the damage, people in the area said they are so thankful they have their faith and their family. Now, FEMA is in the area to can help replace some of what was lost.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
City
Whitesburg, KY
County
Harlan County, KY
Harlan County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
WISE COUNTY, VA
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Christian Walker vs. Shaniqua King — custody. • Anita Thompson vs. Kelly Thompson — dissolution of marriage. • Randy Deal vs. Charles York, et al. — personal injury. • Deustche Bank Trust Company vs. Betty Sergent, et al. — foreclosure. • Joey Turner vs. Elizabeth...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Climate controlled storage coming to Harlan

The Harlan City Council met in regular session last Monday, opening the meeting by hearing from the owner of a new climate-controlled storage facility planned to open soon. Harlan City Mayor Joe Meadors introduced the operator of the upcoming storage facility to the council. “Tonight, we have Chad Brock here,”...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region. A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.
HAZARD, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Sisco seeks to stop seizure of home, other properties

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for federal fraud charges is trying to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. Eugene Sisco III, 36, was found guilty of wire fraud and health care fraud back in November. The jury...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

SKCTC offering EMT training

Those looking to change their career path may consider becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College are currently offering a training program for individuals wanting to get their career start. Erica Farmer Miller of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College took the time to share...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County soccer notebook

The Harlan County Lady Bears won its first soccer game of the season on Saturday. Visiting Harlan County blanked Hazard 2-0. No scoring details were available. HCHS opened the season Aug. 9 at home against Perry Central. The Lady Commodores claimed a 6-0 victory. The Lady Bears were blanked by...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

New to Town: The Crazy Daisies

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knott, Letcher, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-14 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knott; Letcher; Perry The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Letcher County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Knott County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 850 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carrie, or over Hindman, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leburn around 855 PM EDT. Brinkley around 900 PM EDT. Bath around 905 PM EDT. Colson around 910 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Polly. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

