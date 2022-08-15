ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Alan Lowenthal
Person
Don Beyer
Person
John Garamendi
Person
Ed Markey
Fox News

Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors while the Taliban surrounded Kabul one year ago today

One year ago today, Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors for her infamous staged video as Kabul was being surrounded by the Taliban. After the release of the space-themed YouTube special, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," Harris received flack online for her video after it was revealed the children expressing their astronautical excitement to see her were actually child actors.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy