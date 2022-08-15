Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Fox News
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
Border Patrol opens gate locked by Texas National Guard to allow illegal immigrants to enter
Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States. Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Chris Hayes proclaims Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act a 'huge day for the country, the planet, everyone'
MSNBC Host Chris Hayes expressed joy over President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, suggesting, "It is also a huge day for the country, for the planet, for Joe Biden, for White House, for everyone." Biden signed the massive $739 billion social spending, tax and climate change bill into...
Bill Melugin On Relentless Flow Of Illegal Migrants At Southern Border: ‘It Is Just Massive Group After Massive Group’
Bill Melugin, National correspondent for Fox News joined the Guy Benson Show to report on the massive groups of hundreds of illegal migrants attempting to enter the United States at the southern border. Melugin described the scenes at the border by saying,. “I’d say these last 48 to 72 hours...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian military intelligence believes Russia planning ‘provocation’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – latest
Defence intelligence of Ukraine issues warning over what they say is an unexpected ‘day off’ for employees at the plant
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
Putin critic living in exile found dead outside upscale DC apartment after police respond to 'jumper' call
A businessman and fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who once lived in the Soviet Union, was found dead outside an upscale Washington, D.C., apartment on Sunday. Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of 2400 M Apartments in the Georgetown neighborhood on Sunday just before 9 p.m., according...
Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors while the Taliban surrounded Kabul one year ago today
One year ago today, Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors for her infamous staged video as Kabul was being surrounded by the Taliban. After the release of the space-themed YouTube special, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," Harris received flack online for her video after it was revealed the children expressing their astronautical excitement to see her were actually child actors.
