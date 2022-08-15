ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death to return to WV as unlikely pair announce co-headling tour

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jP7Ee_0hHmEHX800

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It’s been said that opposites attract, and the classic idiom appears to hold true as, on Monday, country superstar Brantley Gilbert and heavy metal mainstays Five Finger Death Punch announced their return to West Virginia for a co-headlining show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The show’s announcement came Monday morning, along with that of a full Fall 2022 arena tour which will take the superstar pairing across the country.

The tour, produced by Live Nation and featuring country-rock opener Cory Marks, will begin with a November performance in Grand Rapids, Michigan and make its way through 20 other cities before concluding with a December show in Las Vegas.

While some may be scratching their heads at the curious decision to bring together top-name performers from such disparate genres, the tour will not mark the first occasion on which the two camps have joined forces for a collaboration.

In 2019, Gilbert joined the rockers for a cover of bluesman Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s modern classic, “Blue on Black,” which also featured legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, along with Shepherd himself.

The track was recorded in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation, a non-profit founded by the actor from which it takes its name – known for roles such as Lt. Dan Taylor in 1994’s Forrest Gump and Harry S. Truman in 1995’s Truman – which works to support veterans and first responders.

The pair will make their way to Charleston on November 19th, 2022, and tickets will go on sale Friday, August 19th.

More information can be found at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center website, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage of upcoming Convention Center events can be found here.

The full list of dates for the Brantley Gilbert/Five Finger Death Punch co-headlining tour can be seen below.

Nov. 10 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Nov. 14 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Nov. 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 17 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 19 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Nov. 20 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Nov. 25 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Nov. 26 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Nov. 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Nov. 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Dec. 02 – Madison, WI – Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Dec. 03 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Dec. 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center Wed

Dec. 07 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Dec. 09 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Dec. 10 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Dec. 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Dec. 15 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Dec. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena







Beckley gears up for 4th annual Honey Festival

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Join the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association for their 4th Annual “Beckley Honey Festival”, Saturday, August 20, from 10:00 – 4:00 pm. It will be a fun day filled with honeybeeproducts, activities, vendors and great information. Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honeybee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in great activities for the entire family! Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections, an art activity, and visitors can see the exhibit, Leonardo’s Lab.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In announces movie lineup for the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend on Wednesday. The venue announced the films which would be playing during the upcoming weekend, which will comprise Thursday, the 18th through Saturday, the 20th. This weekend’s films will include the family adventure...
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro home demolished after fire

UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
NITRO, WV




Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

