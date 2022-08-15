Read full article on original website
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
Over a week later, State Police call death of young Johnstown boy suspicious
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
Have you seen this man? Deputies search for missing Upstate NY man
Boonville, N.Y. -- Deputies in Oneida County are searching for a missing man from Boonville that was last seen Tuesday evening. David A. Talerico, 48, was last seen walking through St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Parole absconder wanted out of Catskill arrested in Albany; Firearms and drugs recovered
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany detectives with the help of the United States Marshals Service worked together to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill. Antiel Pagan, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on the 300-block of Washington Avenue between Robin Street and Lexington Avenue.
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing
The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Albany Police investigating damage to brick wall of Washington Avenue building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating after a partial collapse of a brick wall at Washington Street business. The damage at 555 Washington Avenue can be seen on the Ontario Street side of the building. Police are not sure what caused the damage to the building, but...
Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
Teen recovering after being shot in Lansingburgh
The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night. According to police, they were called to the 2200 block of Corliss Park around 10:20p.m. Police say a 16-year-old male was shot in the torso. He was taken to Albany Med. He is in critical, but...
Schenectady PD investigating unfounded bomb threat
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating the source of an unfounded bomb threat on Webster Street. After an investigation, police deemed the threat to be not credible.
Schenectady man accused of trying to cash forged checks
A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks throughout the Capital Region. New York State Police said Kevin Lillibridge, 65, did successfully cash one of the checks.
Police warn of ‘Citizens Behind the Badge’ scam
Police are warning Johnstown residents of a direct mail scam circulating in the area that claims to be backed by the Johnstown Police Department.
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
New Amsterdam bus routes free for first weeks
Anyone taking a ride in Montgomery County will be able to get on any CDTA bus for free for the next month. The Capital District Transportation Authority is bringing new service to Montgomery County starting on Aug. 28 - and for the first few weeks, riders won't have to pay a cent.
Former funeral home director to plead guilty
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
