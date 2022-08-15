ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Gloversville, NY
Gloversville, NY
Syracuse.com

12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY
WRGB

"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing

The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WRGB

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Teen recovering after being shot in Lansingburgh

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night. According to police, they were called to the 2200 block of Corliss Park around 10:20p.m. Police say a 16-year-old male was shot in the torso. He was taken to Albany Med. He is in critical, but...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Amsterdam bus routes free for first weeks

Anyone taking a ride in Montgomery County will be able to get on any CDTA bus for free for the next month. The Capital District Transportation Authority is bringing new service to Montgomery County starting on Aug. 28 - and for the first few weeks, riders won't have to pay a cent.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former funeral home director to plead guilty

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY

