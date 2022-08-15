ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
financemagnates.com

Crypto.com Secures Regulatory Approval from FCA

One of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platforms, Crypto.com confirmed today that it has secured regulatory approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The approval has allowed the digital asset firm to offer a suite of products and services to UK-based customers. The latest announcement from Crypto.com came just...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
financemagnates.com

Crypto.com Signs a Pre-Registration Undertaking with OSC in Canada

One of the largest digital asset trading platforms, Crypto.com recently confirmed that the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has granted the company a pre-registration undertaking for operations in the Canadian region. With that, Crypto.com has become the first international cryptocurrency platform to sign an undertaking with Canada’s OSC. The latest...
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
financemagnates.com

Does Bitcoin's Halving Cycle Affect Market Psychology?

Institutions are showing the green light, equities have rallied, Ether is waking up ahead of the fabled Merge, so where is Bitcoin among all this positive activity?. Regarding talk of sizable institutions showing interest in crypto, there is no larger asset manager than Blackrock, which recently announced that it was partnering with Coinbase to offer a private bitcoin trust for its institutional clients, enabling direct exposure to the prime digital asset.
financemagnates.com

HIVE Posts Revenues of $44.2 Million in the Latest Quarter

Public-listed crypto mining firm, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, recently published its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. In the reported period, the company generated revenues of $44.2 million, compared to the revenues of $49.8 million in the previous quarter. According to the details shared by HIVE, the firm...
Mother Jones

A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
tokenist.com

Canadian Exchanges Add $30k Buy Limit for All Cryptos Other than BTC and ETH

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Canadian cryptocurrency exchanges Newton and Bitbuy said they are imposing new buy limits for “restricted coins” for their Ontario-based users to protect consumers amid stricter regulations. With the new regulatory changes, Canadian crypto traders based in Ontario are now subject to an annual 30,000 CAD ($23,284) “net buy limit” on all crypto assets except Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).
