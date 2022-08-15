Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
financemagnates.com
Crypto.com Secures Regulatory Approval from FCA
One of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platforms, Crypto.com confirmed today that it has secured regulatory approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The approval has allowed the digital asset firm to offer a suite of products and services to UK-based customers. The latest announcement from Crypto.com came just...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
financemagnates.com
Crypto.com Signs a Pre-Registration Undertaking with OSC in Canada
One of the largest digital asset trading platforms, Crypto.com recently confirmed that the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has granted the company a pre-registration undertaking for operations in the Canadian region. With that, Crypto.com has become the first international cryptocurrency platform to sign an undertaking with Canada’s OSC. The latest...
FIFA・
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
Bitcoin: Stop Speculating and Start Innovating - The Shift of Currency to Assets
This is not financial advice - it’s merely an opinion on the paradigm shift on cryptocurrency as a whole. Please consult with your financial advisor before you make any financial decision. Cryptocurrency has had its own interesting and, sometimes controversial, relationship with the online world. The original intention was...
financemagnates.com
Does Bitcoin's Halving Cycle Affect Market Psychology?
Institutions are showing the green light, equities have rallied, Ether is waking up ahead of the fabled Merge, so where is Bitcoin among all this positive activity?. Regarding talk of sizable institutions showing interest in crypto, there is no larger asset manager than Blackrock, which recently announced that it was partnering with Coinbase to offer a private bitcoin trust for its institutional clients, enabling direct exposure to the prime digital asset.
financemagnates.com
HIVE Posts Revenues of $44.2 Million in the Latest Quarter
Public-listed crypto mining firm, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, recently published its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. In the reported period, the company generated revenues of $44.2 million, compared to the revenues of $49.8 million in the previous quarter. According to the details shared by HIVE, the firm...
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
tokenist.com
Canadian Exchanges Add $30k Buy Limit for All Cryptos Other than BTC and ETH
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Canadian cryptocurrency exchanges Newton and Bitbuy said they are imposing new buy limits for “restricted coins” for their Ontario-based users to protect consumers amid stricter regulations. With the new regulatory changes, Canadian crypto traders based in Ontario are now subject to an annual 30,000 CAD ($23,284) “net buy limit” on all crypto assets except Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).
Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.
3 Crypto Stocks That Have Gotten Crushed This Year
Crypto stocks have gotten crushed this year due to the overall risk-off environment. Moreover, with governments trying to regulate the crypto market, we think fundamentally weak crypto stocks Riot Blockchain...
