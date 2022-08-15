Read full article on original website
Related
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: For Keeps celebrates 25 years
Amy Craft Aherns has retail in her blood. The Bowling Green businesswoman is celebrating 25 years of her business, For Keeps. Her family, including dad Floyd Craft, opened the Ben Franklin store, which is just a couple doors down from For Keeps, in 1976. “I’ve worked in the stores since...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Kabob it
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg has speed, size and strength
PERRYSBURG — From last year’s 8-4 team, which lost to Marysville in the second round of the Division I playoffs, Perrysburg returns 15 lettermen, including six starters on offense and four on defense. Second-year coach Dirk Conner has 67 varsity players, including 25 seniors, heading into battle when...
sent-trib.com
Circle the date — Yellow Jackets and Generals meet Sept. 30
In the Northern Lakes League, there is a new cross-river rivalry that has developed in recent years between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne. The two schools have had a near-monopoly on the league title. Only the Maumee River separates the two districts, although a segment of the AW district crosses the river into Wood County.
sent-trib.com
Bobcats take down Little Giants in tennis
Bowling Green girls tennis won two singles match and a doubles match in a 3-2 non-league victory over visiting Fremont Ross Tuesday. In singles, BG’s Libby Barnett defeated Ava Smith, 6-0,6-0, and Bobcat Julia Barnett defeated Becca Jensen, 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, the BG team of Audra Hammer and...
sent-trib.com
Hagemeyer photography celebrates 35 years
Hagemeyer Fine Photography is celebrating their 35th Anniversary of business in Bowling Green this month. The portrait studio, that has been a part of the Wood County business community since August 1987, was opened by photographer Cheryl Hagemeyer. She has been the sole photographer since the doors were opened on Railroad Street in 1987.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
David J. McQuown
David J. McQuown, 66, Bowling Green, died Aug. 16. Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, is handling the arrangements.
sent-trib.com
Armyworms, apples losing leaves: Your fair questions answered
While I was attending the Wood County Fair the number one question that I was asked by fairgoers was: Are we going to be invaded again by Fall Armyworms?. Last year, home lawns were devoured by Fall Armyworms (Spodoptera frugiperda, family Noctuidae). The good news is they are not going...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood coach counting on another Boos to lead team
PEMBERVILLE — Under coach Craig Rutherford and the previous coach, his father and long-time coach Jerry Rutherford, the Rutherfords have built Eastwood’s program to where the Eagles rarely rebuild, but always reload. Leading the charge this year is 5-foot-10, 161-pound senior quarterback and defensive back Case Boos, who...
13abc.com
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
sent-trib.com
If the chicken plops on your square, win cash
The Chicken Plop is planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Small Animal Tent. The cost is $5 per square or three squares for $10, with a grand prize of $200. Chicken plop ticket sell times at the small animal tent are:. Wednesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday,...
toledocitypaper.com
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return
As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BGSU students begin move-in
Bowling Green State University welcomed new residential students to campus Tuesday morning. Residence hall move-in is Aug. 16-18. Returning students will move-in Aug. 20-21.
sent-trib.com
Edward Elmer Woessner
Ed was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on 2/12/1937 to Martin Lewis and Clara Belle Woessner. He had 2 siblings, Virginia Woessner Scharf and Jack Lewis Woessner (deceased). Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep in Traverse City early Saturday morning. He worked for the Daily Sentinel Tribune while he...
sent-trib.com
Nominate a caregiver for Golden Care Awards
Nominate a caregiver for the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Golden Care Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located at 140 S. Grove St. on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The committee on aging will be collaborating with Bowling...
sent-trib.com
Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood County seniors
PERRYSBURG — Safe Communities of Wood County, Ohio and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo. The Senior Safety Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. Things such as preventing falls, poisonings and burns, as well as avoiding scams and elder abuse.
sent-trib.com
Citizens for BG Dog Parks announces community focus group
Citizens for BG Dog Parks will be hosting a community focus group on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Simpson Garden Park. This meeting will be open to the public and Bowling Green residents are encouraged to attend. Shannon Orr will serve as facilitator for the focus group which is part of a larger study being conducted by graduate students in Bowling Green State University’s Masters of Public Administration program on the issue of community dog parks in Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-18-2022
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will close North Prospect Street between Oak and Pike streets today through Saturday for a water line repair. All lanes will be reopened at 3:30 p.m. each day for overnight access. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent...
Comments / 0