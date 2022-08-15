ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: For Keeps celebrates 25 years

Amy Craft Aherns has retail in her blood. The Bowling Green businesswoman is celebrating 25 years of her business, For Keeps. Her family, including dad Floyd Craft, opened the Ben Franklin store, which is just a couple doors down from For Keeps, in 1976. “I’ve worked in the stores since...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Kabob it

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg has speed, size and strength

PERRYSBURG — From last year’s 8-4 team, which lost to Marysville in the second round of the Division I playoffs, Perrysburg returns 15 lettermen, including six starters on offense and four on defense. Second-year coach Dirk Conner has 67 varsity players, including 25 seniors, heading into battle when...
sent-trib.com

Circle the date — Yellow Jackets and Generals meet Sept. 30

In the Northern Lakes League, there is a new cross-river rivalry that has developed in recent years between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne. The two schools have had a near-monopoly on the league title. Only the Maumee River separates the two districts, although a segment of the AW district crosses the river into Wood County.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Bobcats take down Little Giants in tennis

Bowling Green girls tennis won two singles match and a doubles match in a 3-2 non-league victory over visiting Fremont Ross Tuesday. In singles, BG’s Libby Barnett defeated Ava Smith, 6-0,6-0, and Bobcat Julia Barnett defeated Becca Jensen, 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, the BG team of Audra Hammer and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Hagemeyer photography celebrates 35 years

Hagemeyer Fine Photography is celebrating their 35th Anniversary of business in Bowling Green this month. The portrait studio, that has been a part of the Wood County business community since August 1987, was opened by photographer Cheryl Hagemeyer. She has been the sole photographer since the doors were opened on Railroad Street in 1987.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
sent-trib.com

David J. McQuown

David J. McQuown, 66, Bowling Green, died Aug. 16. Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, is handling the arrangements.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Armyworms, apples losing leaves: Your fair questions answered

While I was attending the Wood County Fair the number one question that I was asked by fairgoers was: Are we going to be invaded again by Fall Armyworms?. Last year, home lawns were devoured by Fall Armyworms (Spodoptera frugiperda, family Noctuidae). The good news is they are not going...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Eastwood coach counting on another Boos to lead team

PEMBERVILLE — Under coach Craig Rutherford and the previous coach, his father and long-time coach Jerry Rutherford, the Rutherfords have built Eastwood’s program to where the Eagles rarely rebuild, but always reload. Leading the charge this year is 5-foot-10, 161-pound senior quarterback and defensive back Case Boos, who...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

If the chicken plops on your square, win cash

The Chicken Plop is planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Small Animal Tent. The cost is $5 per square or three squares for $10, with a grand prize of $200. Chicken plop ticket sell times at the small animal tent are:. Wednesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday,...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return

As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: BGSU students begin move-in

Bowling Green State University welcomed new residential students to campus Tuesday morning. Residence hall move-in is Aug. 16-18. Returning students will move-in Aug. 20-21.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Edward Elmer Woessner

Ed was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on 2/12/1937 to Martin Lewis and Clara Belle Woessner. He had 2 siblings, Virginia Woessner Scharf and Jack Lewis Woessner (deceased). Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep in Traverse City early Saturday morning. He worked for the Daily Sentinel Tribune while he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Nominate a caregiver for Golden Care Awards

Nominate a caregiver for the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Golden Care Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located at 140 S. Grove St. on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The committee on aging will be collaborating with Bowling...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood County seniors

PERRYSBURG — Safe Communities of Wood County, Ohio and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo. The Senior Safety Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. Things such as preventing falls, poisonings and burns, as well as avoiding scams and elder abuse.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Citizens for BG Dog Parks announces community focus group

Citizens for BG Dog Parks will be hosting a community focus group on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at Simpson Garden Park. This meeting will be open to the public and Bowling Green residents are encouraged to attend. Shannon Orr will serve as facilitator for the focus group which is part of a larger study being conducted by graduate students in Bowling Green State University’s Masters of Public Administration program on the issue of community dog parks in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-18-2022

The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will close North Prospect Street between Oak and Pike streets today through Saturday for a water line repair. All lanes will be reopened at 3:30 p.m. each day for overnight access. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy