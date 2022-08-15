Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
‘Memphis stepped up’: 202 MAS animals adopted, rescued, fostered over weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) Director Alexis Pugh thanked the public on Wednesday for stepping up after issuing a public plea to free kennel space last week. Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 147 animals got either adopted, rescued, or returned home, and 55 animals went to foster....
localmemphis.com
Riona the Dog, set on fire by her owner in June, will have innovative surgery to help heal her skin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog that was set on fire by her owner, Riona, is set to have tissue expander surgery this week. While it's an expensive option - with already more than $20,000 spent on Riona’s treatment - Tails of Hope Dog Rescue said it’s the best one.
Mid-South mother raises awareness about daughter’s rare autoimmune disorder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother is warning families of a rare disease that almost claimed her daughter’s life. Diane Grover told FOX13 that Down Syndrome Disintegrative Disorder temporarily caused her child to lose her ability to talk and perform basic tasks on her own, like going to the bathroom.
actionnews5.com
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out in the meat section of a Kroger in Southaven on Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred at the location at the intersection of Goodman and Getwell Roads. Casie Healy, a Kroger customer, was shopping when the incident occurred. Healy described what she witnessed...
actionnews5.com
Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning. The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m. City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders will decide on funding for Regional One Hospital before their time in office is up. The Memphis hospital that cares for the sickest and neediest patients in the Mid-South requires some TLC of its own. Regional One Health was built nearly 40 years ago. Today, the medical center needs a major makeover, and Shelby County leaders are trying to figure out how they will pay for it.
BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
actionnews5.com
Memphis optometrist who revolutionized field for infants retires after 53 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis optometrist who revolutionized the field for infants is retiring after decades of practice. Dr. Glen Steele is retiring from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) next Friday after 53 years of working as a faculty member and pediatric vision provider. His career marks several...
actionnews5.com
Tyson Foods donating $152,000 worth of meals to Mid-South Food Bank
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating poultry food worth $152,000 worth of meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson...
actionnews5.com
Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
actionnews5.com
Environmental Court demands repairs at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has confirmed two walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments within a two-week span, officials say. On August 2, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a stairwell collapse at the complex. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.
‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
WBBJ
$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
FOX13 Investigates: MSCS buildings, equipment ‘deteriorating at a rapid rate,’ district study shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates continues to look into the ceiling collapse at a district school building in Memphis that sent three people to the hospital. The collapse happened at Cummings K-8 Optional School. The Memphis-Shelby County School District is responsible for the school building’s upkeep. About two-thirds...
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media.
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 unique frozen cocktails
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 of her favorite frozen cocktails in Memphis, including the a sake slushie at Stix Express downtown. Watch their full interview now in the video player...
actionnews5.com
Southaven police searching for runaway teen
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
MPD: Woman fakes seizure to avoid going to jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail. They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag. […]
actionnews5.com
Blue Oval City expects production in 2025
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with Blue Oval City say you can expect the first electric cars to come from their manufacturing plant in 2025. The $5.6 billion project will be Ford Motor Company’s largest project in history, and it’s happening right here in the Mid-South. Blue...
Memphis Police cruiser crashes into Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an MPD squad car crashed into a home in Frayser. ABC24 crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon after the Memphis Police cruiser crashed into the home on Clifton Ave. across from Grandview Heights Middle School. Investigators said the crash happened...
