MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders will decide on funding for Regional One Hospital before their time in office is up. The Memphis hospital that cares for the sickest and neediest patients in the Mid-South requires some TLC of its own. Regional One Health was built nearly 40 years ago. Today, the medical center needs a major makeover, and Shelby County leaders are trying to figure out how they will pay for it.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO