Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out in the meat section of a Kroger in Southaven on Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred at the location at the intersection of Goodman and Getwell Roads. Casie Healy, a Kroger customer, was shopping when the incident occurred. Healy described what she witnessed...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders will decide on funding for Regional One Hospital before their time in office is up. The Memphis hospital that cares for the sickest and neediest patients in the Mid-South requires some TLC of its own. Regional One Health was built nearly 40 years ago. Today, the medical center needs a major makeover, and Shelby County leaders are trying to figure out how they will pay for it.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tyson Foods donating $152,000 worth of meals to Mid-South Food Bank

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating poultry food worth $152,000 worth of meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson...
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Environmental Court demands repairs at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has confirmed two walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments within a two-week span, officials say. On August 2, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a stairwell collapse at the complex. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Southaven police searching for runaway teen

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

MPD: Woman fakes seizure to avoid going to jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail. They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Blue Oval City expects production in 2025

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with Blue Oval City say you can expect the first electric cars to come from their manufacturing plant in 2025. The $5.6 billion project will be Ford Motor Company’s largest project in history, and it’s happening right here in the Mid-South. Blue...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Police cruiser crashes into Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an MPD squad car crashed into a home in Frayser. ABC24 crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon after the Memphis Police cruiser crashed into the home on Clifton Ave. across from Grandview Heights Middle School. Investigators said the crash happened...
MEMPHIS, TN

