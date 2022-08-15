Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Related
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addresses deadly Kilbourn bridge accident
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed for the first time the tragic accident that resulted in an elderly man falling to his death from a raised Kilbourn bridge in the city's downtown on Monday.
Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event
Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Officers from the West Allis Police Department along with deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were on scene. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the...
wuwm.com
Public Service Commission considers We Energies' proposal to raise rates in 2023, community advocates speak out
Every two years electric utilities in Wisconsin are allowed to request more money from customers. The complicated process is called a “rate case” and the Public Service Commission coordinates it. We Energies is asking for more than an 8% increase starting in 2023. Every new rate case brings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Commercial building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 18 responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as police are blocking off nearby streets. No additional details have been released – including...
Fox11online.com
Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
wisconsinrightnow.com
MPD No Longer Allowed to Arrest on Many Misdemeanor Warrants; MPA Calls Policy ‘Crazy’
The chief judge says the current situation is “untenable.” The Milwaukee Police Association president says, “I think it’s crazy; it’s a revolving door of these offenders.”. We received a message from a Milwaukee cop. “. Did you hear we are not to arrest on misdemeanor...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned
MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to permanently close
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex will permanently close its doors and move services to a new mental health emergency center in the King Park neighborhood.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Group says it will challenge August primary results
RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
WISN
Local school bus company sees hiring comeback
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of MPS students started the new school year Monday, and thousands more are getting ready to get back in the classroom next month. Many of the bus companies serving local school districts faced a critical staffing shortage last year. Lakeside Buses of Wisconsin employs about 200...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
Metal detector hobbyist visits dozens of Milwaukee homes searching for treasure
Bruce Ratwkowski is a metal detector hobbyist. He searches Milwaukee homes for buried treasure. After all, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
Comments / 1