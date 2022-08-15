ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Green Industry Pros

Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event

Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Officers from the West Allis Police Department along with deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were on scene. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Traffic
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Commercial building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 18 responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as police are blocking off nearby streets. No additional details have been released – including...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Moore
Person
Tammy Baldwin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned

MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fta
WISN

Group says it will challenge August primary results

RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Local school bus company sees hiring comeback

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of MPS students started the new school year Monday, and thousands more are getting ready to get back in the classroom next month. Many of the bus companies serving local school districts faced a critical staffing shortage last year. Lakeside Buses of Wisconsin employs about 200...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy