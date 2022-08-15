Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vision loss: The food that may lead to a ‘blocked blood flow’ to the eye and dead nerves
It found that Western eating patterns, which emphasise processed meat, and high-sugar items, could to age-related macular degeneration – a known cause of irreversible vision loss. The researchers said a “threefold higher incidence of late AMD was observed among participants with a Western pattern score above, as compared with...
COVID-19 May Have Long-Term Effects on the Brain
Researchers find that for years after getting COVID-19, people are at greater risk for brain fog, psychosis, seizures, and dementia.
Comments / 0