Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning. The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m. City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported...
Amount of mosquitos in Memphis to increase this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in the Bluff City or surrounding areas, you may want to get a hold of a mosquito repellent soon. According to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, the amount of mosquitos in Memphis are expected to be very high this week. The forecasting tool predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days […]
actionnews5.com
Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders will decide on funding for Regional One Hospital before their time in office is up. The Memphis hospital that cares for the sickest and neediest patients in the Mid-South requires some TLC of its own. Regional One Health was built nearly 40 years ago. Today, the medical center needs a major makeover, and Shelby County leaders are trying to figure out how they will pay for it.
actionnews5.com
Tyson Foods donating $152,000 worth of meals to Mid-South Food Bank
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating poultry food worth $152,000 worth of meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson...
actionnews5.com
Environmental Court demands repairs at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has confirmed two walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments within a two-week span, officials say. On August 2, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a stairwell collapse at the complex. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.
BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
actionnews5.com
‘Memphis stepped up’: 202 MAS animals adopted, rescued, fostered over weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) Director Alexis Pugh thanked the public on Wednesday for stepping up after issuing a public plea to free kennel space last week. Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 147 animals got either adopted, rescued, or returned home, and 55 animals went to foster....
actionnews5.com
Blue Oval City expects production in 2025
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with Blue Oval City say you can expect the first electric cars to come from their manufacturing plant in 2025. The $5.6 billion project will be Ford Motor Company’s largest project in history, and it’s happening right here in the Mid-South. Blue...
FOX13 Investigates: MSCS buildings, equipment ‘deteriorating at a rapid rate,’ district study shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates continues to look into the ceiling collapse at a district school building in Memphis that sent three people to the hospital. The collapse happened at Cummings K-8 Optional School. The Memphis-Shelby County School District is responsible for the school building’s upkeep. About two-thirds...
MFD: Fire at Peppertree Apartments leasing office caused by electrical equipment malfunction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peppertree Apartment fire caused by electrical equipment malfunction, MFD says. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is on the scene of a fire at a local apartment complex, MFD said. According to officials, MFD responded to the 4200 block of Graceland Drive to the Peppertree Apartments’ Leasing...
localmemphis.com
Riona the Dog, set on fire by her owner in June, will have innovative surgery to help heal her skin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog that was set on fire by her owner, Riona, is set to have tissue expander surgery this week. While it's an expensive option - with already more than $20,000 spent on Riona’s treatment - Tails of Hope Dog Rescue said it’s the best one.
actionnews5.com
Memphis optometrist who revolutionized field for infants retires after 53 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis optometrist who revolutionized the field for infants is retiring after decades of practice. Dr. Glen Steele is retiring from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) next Friday after 53 years of working as a faculty member and pediatric vision provider. His career marks several...
actionnews5.com
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out in the meat section of a Kroger in Southaven on Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred at the location at the intersection of Goodman and Getwell Roads. Casie Healy, a Kroger customer, was shopping when the incident occurred. Healy described what she witnessed...
actionnews5.com
Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 unique frozen cocktails
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 of her favorite frozen cocktails in Memphis, including the a sake slushie at Stix Express downtown. Watch their full interview now in the video player...
actionnews5.com
Memphis International Airport’s new TSA equipment could increase wait times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New security equipment at Memphis International Airport could increase wait times at TSA checkpoints. The new equipment is called Checkpoint Property Screening System or CPSS. While the new technology could have some growing pains, it provides enhanced security and some conveniences to passengers. Memphis International is...
‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
actionnews5.com
Brooks Museum makes statement regarding downtown fire station demolition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has issued a statement about the permitted demolition of the Memphis fire station at 65 South Front Street by the City of Memphis. The decommissioned station located at the riverfront will be the new home of the Brooks Museum by...
actionnews5.com
Water main break blocks traffic near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews are working to repair a water main break. The damaged water main was reported on Democrat Road, not far from Memphis International Airport. Three westbound lanes of Democrat Road are blocked off while crews work to repair the water main.
Shelby County to invest in fully-electric government vehicles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Government’s gas-powered cars and SUVs that rely on fossil fuels will soon be replaced with hybrid and electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will sign the Green Fleet Executive Order to reduce emissions in efforts to combat climate change by investing in electric and hybrid vehicles. According […]
