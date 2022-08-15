ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Amount of mosquitos in Memphis to increase this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in the Bluff City or surrounding areas, you may want to get a hold of a mosquito repellent soon. According to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, the amount of mosquitos in Memphis are expected to be very high this week. The forecasting tool predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days […]
actionnews5.com

Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders will decide on funding for Regional One Hospital before their time in office is up. The Memphis hospital that cares for the sickest and neediest patients in the Mid-South requires some TLC of its own. Regional One Health was built nearly 40 years ago. Today, the medical center needs a major makeover, and Shelby County leaders are trying to figure out how they will pay for it.
actionnews5.com

Tyson Foods donating $152,000 worth of meals to Mid-South Food Bank

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating poultry food worth $152,000 worth of meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson...
actionnews5.com

Environmental Court demands repairs at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has confirmed two walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments within a two-week span, officials say. On August 2, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a stairwell collapse at the complex. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.
Mighty 990

BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
actionnews5.com

Blue Oval City expects production in 2025

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with Blue Oval City say you can expect the first electric cars to come from their manufacturing plant in 2025. The $5.6 billion project will be Ford Motor Company’s largest project in history, and it’s happening right here in the Mid-South. Blue...
actionnews5.com

Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out in the meat section of a Kroger in Southaven on Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred at the location at the intersection of Goodman and Getwell Roads. Casie Healy, a Kroger customer, was shopping when the incident occurred. Healy described what she witnessed...
actionnews5.com

Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
actionnews5.com

Memphis International Airport’s new TSA equipment could increase wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New security equipment at Memphis International Airport could increase wait times at TSA checkpoints. The new equipment is called Checkpoint Property Screening System or CPSS. While the new technology could have some growing pains, it provides enhanced security and some conveniences to passengers. Memphis International is...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
actionnews5.com

Water main break blocks traffic near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews are working to repair a water main break. The damaged water main was reported on Democrat Road, not far from Memphis International Airport. Three westbound lanes of Democrat Road are blocked off while crews work to repair the water main.
WREG

Shelby County to invest in fully-electric government vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Government’s gas-powered cars and SUVs that rely on fossil fuels will soon be replaced with hybrid and electric vehicles. On Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will sign the Green Fleet Executive Order to reduce emissions in efforts to combat climate change by investing in electric and hybrid vehicles. According […]
