Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Police: Man arrested in connection to Englewood catalytic converter thefts
ENGLEWOOD — A Dayton man accused of stealing a dozen catalytic converters from an Englewood business has been arrested. According to the Englewood Police Department, early Saturday morning Murat Umarzhondvich Shokhzodayev, 24, was arrested for the August 10th theft of a catalytic converter from a business. Shokhzodayev was stopped...
Middletown police seek man who led officers on chase, fired shots
According to the Middletown Police Department, 26-year-old Mahliak Davis is wanted for eluding a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and reckless operation.
Fox 19
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is believed to have raped a victim at gunpoint in Over-the-Rhine last weekend. Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding him. It happened around 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Clifton Avenue. He is...
wnewsj.com
WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police made an arrest at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
Kettering police seek help identifying suspect in public indecency investigation
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a public indecency investigation. Police say the man is suspected of performing a sexual act on himself and exposing himself in public twice in one day. The first incident...
wnewsj.com
WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xenia woman pleads guilty in case involving romance scam
Sixty-one-year-old Linda Matson of Xenia pleaded guilty to a charge of making false statements to a federal agent on Monday.
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies arrest 17-year-old after destruction of over 30 mailboxes
HEBRON, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a 17-year-old in connection to property destruction on River Road in Hebron. Deputies say just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, they received a report of more than 30 mailboxes having sustained damage as well as windows in a home that is under construction.
Richmond PD reports 'potentially fraudulent' fundraisers for wounded officer
Richmond police are warning the public to remain vigilant when donating to fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, as some of them may be fraudulent.
Fox 19
Convicted murderer sentenced to 25 to life for 2021 South Fairmount shooting
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a convicted murderer to 25 years to life in prison for a 2021 South Fairmount shooting. Rogerick Mitchell, 33, was arrested on May 26 for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson. Mitchell was arrested six days after the shooting in South Fairmount. Officers responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a suspect who rammed a police cruiser in Middletown, police say. It happened sometime Monday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired, according to a police spokesperson. Officers didn’t find anyone shot, but the...
linknky.com
Ft. Mitchell teens charged after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed
More than 30 mailboxes were destroyed on River Road in Hebron over the weekend, and police have linked the incident to two teenagers from Fort Mitchell. On Sunday, Aug. 14, Boone Co. Sheriff’s deputies counted that more than 30 mailboxes were destroyed and multiple windows on a home along River Road had been broken. The same evening, a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle passing in front of his home, occupied by two 17-year-old boys from Fort Mitchell, who stated that they were “just driving around,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
Police find vehicle that rams Middletown cruiser, seek suspect who fired gun
A vehicle that was used to ram a Middletown Division of Police cruiser Monday evening as officers chased after a suspect who fired shots later was found abandoned.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 2:20 p.m. on August 9, a Martinsville/Union Township female reported...
Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township
Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.
Driver gets away after ramming cruiser, leading officers on multi-county pursuit
MIDDLETOWN — A police pursuit that started in Middletown and ended near Centerville ended without an arrest Monday night. Middletown officers were on patrol when they saw a person firing shots from the driver’s window of a red Pontiac in the area of 1500-B of Jacoby Avenue just before 5:14 p.m.
Comments / 0