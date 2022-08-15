ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, OH

WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police made an arrest at...
WILMINGTON, OH
Warren County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, OH
City
Morrow, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
WILMINGTON, OH
Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a suspect who rammed a police cruiser in Middletown, police say. It happened sometime Monday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired, according to a police spokesperson. Officers didn’t find anyone shot, but the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Ft. Mitchell teens charged after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed

More than 30 mailboxes were destroyed on River Road in Hebron over the weekend, and police have linked the incident to two teenagers from Fort Mitchell. On Sunday, Aug. 14, Boone Co. Sheriff’s deputies counted that more than 30 mailboxes were destroyed and multiple windows on a home along River Road had been broken. The same evening, a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle passing in front of his home, occupied by two 17-year-old boys from Fort Mitchell, who stated that they were “just driving around,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
HEBRON, KY
Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
XENIA, OH
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 2:20 p.m. on August 9, a Martinsville/Union Township female reported...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

