Gillespie County, TX

jambroadcasting.com

Fredericksburg City Council rejects Hotel Conference Center proposal

The Fredericksburg City Council rejected the request for a proposal on a Hotel Conference Center with a vote of 3-2 during its regularly scheduled Monday night meeting. The Fredericksburg City Manager began accepting written proposals for the potential development, financing, design, construction and operations last spring, hoping to attract more business space for the city.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths

Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
KERRVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision

A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.
BURNET, TX
dailytrib.com

Newest Marble Falls subdivision to include commercial space

Another subdivision is planned for the southeast corner of the Texas 71-U.S. 281 intersection near where the Gregg Ranch and Thunder Rock developments are now under construction. Legacy Crossing will include 100 acres of commercial space as well as 1,342 single-family homes, 264 multi-family units, 150 mixed-use townhome units, six public parks, and more than 3 miles of interconnected walking trails.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 17 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:50 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 108 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Deputy who lost arm in shooting throws out first pitch at Texas Rangers game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Comal County sheriff's deputy Eddy Luna, who lost his arm in a 2020 shooting, threw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game on Sunday. It was First Responders Appreciation Day at the ballpark, and the Peace Officers' Angels Foundation captured the moment. Luna was all smiles with his friends and family, and got a warm ovation from the crowd as he walked onto the field.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 16, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, treats for teachers, an “American Idol” contestant from San Antonio, makeup for busy moms and places where kids eat free. Instead of an apple for the teacher, make it an apple pie! Tootie Pie Co. in Boerne shares their treats for teachers and menu items from their new dessert trailer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

End your summer with a splash at Horseshoe Bay Resort

Make the most of the last few weeks of summer with a trip to Horseshoe Bay Resort in central Texas. They have a new beachfront waterpark the whole family can enjoy. Open Wednesday through Sunday from now until September 6th for overnight resort guests. Horseshoe Bay Resort. 877-611-0112.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
