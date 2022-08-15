Read full article on original website
Gillespie County elections office resigns due to threats, stalking
Citing threats and even stalking, all three employees at the Gillespie County elections office have resigned from their positions, leaving the office empty with less than three months before the primary election in November.
Bexar County elections official says she and her staff are ‘under attack’
SAN ANTONIO – To begin Monday’s meeting of the Bexar County Elections Board, Jacque Callanen, its chair and the administrator of the county Elections Office, handed out an online article from the Fredericksburg newspaper that detailed the threats and intimidation Gillespie County elections officials faced. Anissa Herrera, Gillespie...
As Comal ISD tightens security, district addresses concerns of mother of special-needs child
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The first day of school for Comal Independent School District will be different this year. With an increased awareness of safety and security, teachers will greet students outside and walk them through the building when the year begins on August 23. For Kathleen Chafin’s son...
Fredericksburg City Council rejects Hotel Conference Center proposal
The Fredericksburg City Council rejected the request for a proposal on a Hotel Conference Center with a vote of 3-2 during its regularly scheduled Monday night meeting. The Fredericksburg City Manager began accepting written proposals for the potential development, financing, design, construction and operations last spring, hoping to attract more business space for the city.
Boerne to vote on $36M bond for road improvements, park developments
Boerne voters will get to make the choice.
Highway 281 expansion plans cause concerns in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — History can be found inside Twin Sisters Dance Hall in Blanco County, as it’s been around since the 1870s. It’s also a place where dance hall president Jo Nell Haas found something else. “I did dance here when I was much younger,” laughed...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths
Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision
A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.
Newest Marble Falls subdivision to include commercial space
Another subdivision is planned for the southeast corner of the Texas 71-U.S. 281 intersection near where the Gregg Ranch and Thunder Rock developments are now under construction. Legacy Crossing will include 100 acres of commercial space as well as 1,342 single-family homes, 264 multi-family units, 150 mixed-use townhome units, six public parks, and more than 3 miles of interconnected walking trails.
Aug. 17 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:50 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 108 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
Deputy who lost arm in shooting throws out first pitch at Texas Rangers game
ARLINGTON, Texas — Comal County sheriff's deputy Eddy Luna, who lost his arm in a 2020 shooting, threw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game on Sunday. It was First Responders Appreciation Day at the ballpark, and the Peace Officers' Angels Foundation captured the moment. Luna was all smiles with his friends and family, and got a warm ovation from the crowd as he walked onto the field.
'I want my daughter': Mother searching for missing daughter out of Lakehills
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — The Bandera County Sherriff's Office continues their search for 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins. She went missing on the evening of April 22. Her mother, Kristy Tompkins, said she was last seen walking along Park Road 37 in Lakehills, TX. Kristy said Jordan loved to hang out...
$750M housing development to build over 1,000 homes in Marble Falls
A $24M Hilton hotel is also under construction.
Boerne's I-10 construction postponed by TxDOT
TxDOT I-10 extension work delayed by contractor.
2 Persons Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fredericksburg (Fredericksburg, TX)
A news release from the Texas DPS states that a multi-vehicle crash took place on Thursday at 6.30 AM. The accident involved a 1997 Infinity I30 that drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 and entered the [..]
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 16, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, treats for teachers, an “American Idol” contestant from San Antonio, makeup for busy moms and places where kids eat free. Instead of an apple for the teacher, make it an apple pie! Tootie Pie Co. in Boerne shares their treats for teachers and menu items from their new dessert trailer.
These are the distilleries you must visit in Texas, according to Tripadvisor
Everyone goes to breweries and wineries these days, but more people need to check out distilleries. There are so many throughout the state of Texas to visit and have a good ole time.
End your summer with a splash at Horseshoe Bay Resort
Make the most of the last few weeks of summer with a trip to Horseshoe Bay Resort in central Texas. They have a new beachfront waterpark the whole family can enjoy. Open Wednesday through Sunday from now until September 6th for overnight resort guests. Horseshoe Bay Resort. 877-611-0112.
