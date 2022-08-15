ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

Missing man last seen weeks ago in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022. Police say 64-year-old Abdool Nazim was lasts seen on the 12500 block of Knights Road around 7:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan pants and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing Stenton man last seen at home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday. Police say 84-year-old Curtis Richardson was last seen at his home on the 7900 block of Forrest Avenue around 6:20 pm. It is unknown at this time what Richardson had on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing hearing impaired boy last seen in Feltonville

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Monday. Police say 14-year-old Abraham Deleon was last seen at his home on the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street around 7:00 pm. Deleon is considered endangered by the police because of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kensington#Violent Crime
phl17.com

Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing 13-year-old boy last seen by his mother in West Passyunk

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on August 12, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Sincere Williams was last seen at his home on the 1900 block of South 20th Street around 9:00 am. He last seen wearing a black hoodie,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Otto Distilling opens in South Philadelphia

There’s a new rum distillery that just opened in south Philadelphia! It’s called Otto Distilling, and they feature tours, tastings, and more. Currently, they offer several different runs and vodka. PHL17’s Alex Butler went to check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Fifth Annual Dining Out for the Dogs Monday

On August 22, 2022, starting at 5 pm, Dining Out for the Dogs will have it’s Fifth Annual event. The event is to raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine,™ Philadelphia’s first and only 501(c)3 organization that donates service dogs to US veterans suffering from debilitating medical and psychological problems as a result of their active combat duty.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy