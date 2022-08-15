Read full article on original website
14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
Man shot himself, brother accidentally while cleaning his gun in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after his brother accidentally shot him in North Philadelphia Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3700 block of Jasper Street around 5:42 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was cleaning his gun outside on the porch when he accidentally pulled...
Armed masked man wearing all black in August, robbed a Glenwood Dollar General for $3,000: Police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A North Philadelphia Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint Monday by a masked man wearing all black. The incident happen on the 1300 block Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 pm. According to police, an unknown man entered the store and demanded cash from the registers. The suspect was waving...
5 people shot, 2 fighting for their lives after gunmen fire over 80 gunshots in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested two men Tuesday after they shot five people in West Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 300 block of North 57th Street around 6:53 pm. According to police, two men in a white SUV fired over 80 gunshots at a group of people striking five...
Man driving at a high rate of speed crashes into a pole, woman passenger dies
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was operating a car that struck a pole in the city’s Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with...
Missing man last seen weeks ago in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022. Police say 64-year-old Abdool Nazim was lasts seen on the 12500 block of Knights Road around 7:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan pants and...
Missing Stenton man last seen at home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday. Police say 84-year-old Curtis Richardson was last seen at his home on the 7900 block of Forrest Avenue around 6:20 pm. It is unknown at this time what Richardson had on...
Missing hearing impaired boy last seen in Feltonville
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Monday. Police say 14-year-old Abraham Deleon was last seen at his home on the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street around 7:00 pm. Deleon is considered endangered by the police because of his...
Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen by his mother in West Passyunk
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on August 12, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Sincere Williams was last seen at his home on the 1900 block of South 20th Street around 9:00 am. He last seen wearing a black hoodie,...
Otto Distilling opens in South Philadelphia
There’s a new rum distillery that just opened in south Philadelphia! It’s called Otto Distilling, and they feature tours, tastings, and more. Currently, they offer several different runs and vodka. PHL17’s Alex Butler went to check it out.
Fifth Annual Dining Out for the Dogs Monday
On August 22, 2022, starting at 5 pm, Dining Out for the Dogs will have it’s Fifth Annual event. The event is to raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine,™ Philadelphia’s first and only 501(c)3 organization that donates service dogs to US veterans suffering from debilitating medical and psychological problems as a result of their active combat duty.
