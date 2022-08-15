Read full article on original website
K-9 locates missing girl in Mina
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says several agencies were involved in a search for a 6-year-old girl in the town of Mina on Wednesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the missing person report on Route 430 around 7:45 pm, along with Sheriff's K-9 Link. After nearly an hour of searching, the K-9 was able to locate the girl who was stuck in a thick area of brush about a half-mile from her home. She was not injured and returned to her family. The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by New York State Forest Rangers, the Findley Lake Fire Department, the Sherman Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into tree
One person is injured following a motorcycle accident. The accident took place near the intersection of West 6th and Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the motorcyclist reportedly hit a tree. A witness from the scene said that the motorcyclist was unconscious at first and was also bleeding from […]
Titusville Herald
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
wnynewsnow.com
chautauquatoday.com
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk
The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29
The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
wesb.com
Lightning Causes House Fire in Olean
Lightning caused a house fire in Olean Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 PM for a report of a lightning-caused fire in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Firefighters reported the fire knocked down at 1:08. The amount of the damage is still unknown.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged after incident in Hanover
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after he allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling on Routes 5 and 20 in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 6:15 PM Tuesday, arresting 62-year-old Brian Calkins on charges of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies later released Calkins with appearance tickets for Hanover Town Court.
nyspnews.com
Pendleton man arrested for DWI
On August 11, 2022 at 11:33 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Keven T. Roland, 42 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On August 11, 2022, Troopers stopped Roland on Interstate 990 in the town of Amherst for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
Eden Police are investigating yet another incident on Hillbrook Drive
Police say an object was thrown through the window of a home next to Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. This is the seventh incident on Hillbrook Drive
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
Man stabbed in domestic dispute overnight on Cascade St.
One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight. It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. One person at the scene was also bitten […]
chautauquatoday.com
Several departments respond to structure fire in Westfield area
Several departments responded to a structure fire on Barber Road in the town of Westfield Monday evening. Chautauqua County emergency dispatchers say that firefighters from Westfield responded to the fire involving a vacant house at 8751 Barber Road shortly before 6:30 pm. Westfield received mutual aid from Ripley, Sherman, Portland and Ellery Center. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI after property damage accident
On August 12, 2022 at 5:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Kenneth W. James, 63 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On August 12, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Upper Mountain Road in the town of Cambria for a reported...
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car crash leaves one person dead, and another injured
LEROY, N.Y. One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a fatal car crash in the Town of LeRoy on Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, 66-year-old Duane Hamill of Warsaw was traveling on Route 19 when he swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a van. Hamill’s car then...
