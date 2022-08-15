The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says several agencies were involved in a search for a 6-year-old girl in the town of Mina on Wednesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the missing person report on Route 430 around 7:45 pm, along with Sheriff's K-9 Link. After nearly an hour of searching, the K-9 was able to locate the girl who was stuck in a thick area of brush about a half-mile from her home. She was not injured and returned to her family. The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by New York State Forest Rangers, the Findley Lake Fire Department, the Sherman Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO