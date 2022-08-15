Read full article on original website
Amid Cancellations and Chaos, HBO Max Offers New Subscribers a 30% Discount
In an effort to lock down subscribers in yearly plans, HBO Max is currently offering a 30% discount to clients willing to pay up for a whole year in advance. The offer comes just as HBO Max announces dozens of films and series are leaving the streaming platform, while Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs following its merging.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
'The Family Plan' Reunites Mark Wahlberg With Director Simon Cellan Jones
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in The Family Plan, an upcoming action comedy film in development by Apple and Skydance Media, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor will be reuniting with director Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) who is currently set to helm the picture. The pair recently collaborated on Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production with an undetermined release date.
Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks Take a Pro-Choice Stand in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Game of Thrones Prequel Series
Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).
Robert De Niro Tapped to Star in a New Gangster Flick Titled 'Wise Guys'
Robert De Niro is picking up his finest suit and heading back into the world of crime in Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming gangster-based production, Wise Guys. The Hollywood Reporter announced that De Niro will be starring in the mobster flick under the direction of Barry Levinson. In a fun, full circle moment, author Nicholas Pileggi, who fans of crime writing and the timeless Martin Scorsese feature Goodfellas may recognize, wrote the film’s script. Scorsese pulled the story of Goodfellas from Pileggi’s 1985 book, Wiseguy, so the screenplay couldn’t be in better hands. Adding another big name to the project, Rocky and Goodfellas producer, Irwin Winkler, has signed on to produce.
'Avatar' Quietly Pulled from Disney+ Ahead of Its Theatrical Re-Release
James Cameron’s Avatar has been removed from Disney+ just one month before the movie gets a theatrical re-release. Avatar’s re-released is being pushed by Disney to increase the hype surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel that remained in development for over a decade and is, at last, coming to theaters this December.
Star Trek Day Programming and Global Pop-Ups Revealed for Paramount+ Event
Fifty-six years ago, a very special series debuted its pilot episode, "The Man Trap," and the science fiction genre—and fandom as a whole—was never the same again. In honor of the monumental occasion that is September 8, 1966, Paramount+ has revealed an impressive slate of exclusive content and global activities that Trekkies can enjoy during the third annual Star Trek Day next month. Gene Roddenberry's pivotal series introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope and Paramount+ aims to keep that spirit alive as they pay homage to the franchise, its fans, and the people who made it special.
‘The English’ Images Spotlight Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in Mythical Western Drama Series
The Amazon Studios and BBC-produced upcoming period drama, The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), will tell the tale of two strangers in middle America coming together to cross the impossible—a terrorizing terrain built on "dreams and blood." Through Prime Video, the award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick's six-episode mythical television series teases the official first look images of the two stars running headfirst into an agonizing situation.
Ariana DeBose to Lead Psychological Thriller 'House of Spoils'
West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose has landed another new project! Prime Video and Blumhouse Television announced that the actress will lead the upcoming psychological thriller House of Spoils. The film marks the latest collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse, a partnership that began in 2019. House of Spoils follows a...
The 10 Best DC Animated Movie Universe Films, Ranked
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ & the Eternal Struggle For a Sequel
Released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? became a massive enough box office hit to become one of the biggest movies of the 1980s. It was a perfect storm of influences, mining nostalgia for classic cartoons with groundbreaking visual effects techniques to create truly unprecedented entertainment. Given that every scrap of 1980s media has been mined for nostalgia, not to mention how Disney is obsessed with remaking every vaguely recognizable title in its library, one would imagine that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? would be experiencing a pop culture resurgence right now. Instead, it sits largely gathering dust on a shelf at Walt Disney Pictures.
'Jurassic World' R-Rated Potential Discussed by Director Colin Trevorrow
While the Jurassic Park franchise brings prehistoric fun to the whole family, fans can’t help but wonder what the franchise would look like if someone let the dinosaurs loose in an R-rated film. During a special event in Malta to promote the extended edition of Jurassic World Dominion, Collider’s own Steven Weintraub spoke with co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow, who pondered the possibility of bringing some R-rated dinosaur thrills to the Jurassic universe.
Fire Will Reign in New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer
It’s time to return to Westeros. This Sunday the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO. To excite fans even more for the impending release, a brand-new promo trailer has been released teasing all the dragon content a fantasy fan could ask for.
Ezra Miller Issues Apology for Their Recent Behavior, Keeping ‘The Flash’ Alive
Warner Bros. Discovery must be happy right now because The Flash star Ezra Miller issued a public apology blaming “complex mental health issues” for their recent legal troubles, a move that will ensure the company can still release the big-budget superhero movie. Miller’s apology was part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to deal with The Flash marketing, without which the company considered canceling its release.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Onto Digital This Month, Sets Winter Date for 4K/Blu-ray Release
Following the fan appreciation event and well-deserved victory lap this weekend, Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick has finally set a release date to watch the film from the comfort of your own home and to own the physical media later this year. After soaring above and beyond the $1 billion mark at the box office, and seizing a top spot from the long-reigning Titanic, you will be able to digitally purchase the legacy sequel later this month on August 23. However, you will have to hold out until November if you want to snag the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of the film.
'Enola Holmes 2' First Look Photos Show the Teenage Sleuth Getting Chased Through London
Sherlock Holmes' headstrong sister is returning to Netflix this fall, and the streamer has just shared new first-look photos from the highly-anticipated sequel, Enola Holmes 2. Reprising her role as the teenage sleuth, Millie Bobby Brown is ready to solve the case once again, with a few familiar faces from the first movie, as well as all-new characters.
