Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
AAA: Limited competition leaves gas prices high in the Mohawk Valley
Gas prices in the Mohawk Valley are among the highest in New York State, and AAA officials say that’s due to a lack of competition. Locally, there are just a few gas station owners compared to other parts of the state. "Right here in the Utica region, we have...
wxxinews.org
Gasoline prices continue to fall locally and across the nation
Gas prices continue to drop locally and across the country. The AAA of Western and Central New York said on Monday that gas in the Rochester area is averaging $4.45 a gallon, down 9-cents from a week ago. That’s down 34-cents from a month ago, but still up $1.25 a...
localsyr.com
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Gov. Kathy Hochul Says New York Residents Should Conserve Water
There's about five weeks remaining in summer, which means this time of the year can be a mixed bag of both sunshine and precipitation. This summer has been extremely hot around New York State, although as have had some relief in recent days and weeks from the extreme humidity of July.
chautauquatoday.com
Most of NYS under drought watch
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the State DEC to issue an updated drought watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. The watch now includes most counties in New York State, except those located in the Adirondacks, and New York City area. State officials are encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
25 Miles Per Hour Limits Could Be Coming Soon To New York Municipalities
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Byrne Dairy's DeWitt plant named 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year
DEWITT, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy, Inc.’s plant in DeWitt has been named the 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year by Dairy Foods Magazine for its accomplishments in aseptic production, food safety, and sustainability. “It’s a great privilege to be named Dairy Plant of the Year,” said Byrne Dairy...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Large Hailstones
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is time for weather trivia today. And we are looking at the size of a hailstones. What is the largest ever recorded? There are a bunch of answers and we are being a little facetious. But the answers are big enough to run. Big enough to hurt and big enough to do some major damage. All are correct, but of course the real answer is the size of a grapefruit.
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
Thousands of New Yorkers Are Missing Out on an Easy Tax Credit
Thousands of residents across New York City and New York State are missing out on an easy tax credit. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. The official website for the program notes that there are two ways in which taxpayers can receive their rebate:
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
New York Gets Additional SNAP Benefits for August
In a press release on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month of August. According to the press release, it's estimated that the additional SNAP allotment will result in a $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level of $835 for a household of four will receive an additional payment of $95.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin seeks reversal of New York's ban on natural gas drilling
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is pressing for a reversal of New York's ban on a controversial natural gas extraction process, one that supporters have argued would bring much-needed jobs and people to parts of upstate, but critics have decried for environmental degradation. Ending a ban on hydrofracking —...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hosting online property tax foreclosure auction
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is set to host an online real estate auction next month. According to the officials, 85 parcels for located across St. Lawrence County for Tax Foreclosed Real Properties will be up for auction. All interested parties are required to complete...
Comments / 0