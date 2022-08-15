ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is time for weather trivia today. And we are looking at the size of a hailstones. What is the largest ever recorded? There are a bunch of answers and we are being a little facetious. But the answers are big enough to run. Big enough to hurt and big enough to do some major damage. All are correct, but of course the real answer is the size of a grapefruit.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO