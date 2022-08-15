ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wxxinews.org

Gasoline prices continue to fall locally and across the nation

Gas prices continue to drop locally and across the country. The AAA of Western and Central New York said on Monday that gas in the Rochester area is averaging $4.45 a gallon, down 9-cents from a week ago. That’s down 34-cents from a month ago, but still up $1.25 a...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Most of NYS under drought watch

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the State DEC to issue an updated drought watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. The watch now includes most counties in New York State, except those located in the Adirondacks, and New York City area. State officials are encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
cnycentral.com

Byrne Dairy's DeWitt plant named 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year

DEWITT, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy, Inc.’s plant in DeWitt has been named the 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year by Dairy Foods Magazine for its accomplishments in aseptic production, food safety, and sustainability. “It’s a great privilege to be named Dairy Plant of the Year,” said Byrne Dairy...
DEWITT, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Large Hailstones

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is time for weather trivia today. And we are looking at the size of a hailstones. What is the largest ever recorded? There are a bunch of answers and we are being a little facetious. But the answers are big enough to run. Big enough to hurt and big enough to do some major damage. All are correct, but of course the real answer is the size of a grapefruit.
TaxBuzz

Thousands of New Yorkers Are Missing Out on an Easy Tax Credit

Thousands of residents across New York City and New York State are missing out on an easy tax credit. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. The official website for the program notes that there are two ways in which taxpayers can receive their rebate:
CNY News

New York Gets Additional SNAP Benefits for August

In a press release on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month of August. According to the press release, it's estimated that the additional SNAP allotment will result in a $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level of $835 for a household of four will receive an additional payment of $95.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin seeks reversal of New York's ban on natural gas drilling

Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is pressing for a reversal of New York's ban on a controversial natural gas extraction process, one that supporters have argued would bring much-needed jobs and people to parts of upstate, but critics have decried for environmental degradation. Ending a ban on hydrofracking —...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

