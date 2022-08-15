Read full article on original website
common sense guy
4d ago
reap what you sow. happy now? where are the cops. oh that's right y'all don't want them in your hoods. right?
3
Gunman in speeding car opens fire for full Philly block, 35-year-old shot in face: Police
Police say a gunman inside a gold-colored sedan that was speeding down Hellerman began shooting a full block before reaching the victim.
Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Apsley and Green Streets and then ran into the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a sneaker outside the car and there were no bulletholes in the vehicle. Authorities say shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, but has not cooperated with police and hasn't explained how he was injured. No further information is available at this time.
Police need help identifying suspect wanted in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help identifying a man. They say he fired shots on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street on Aug. 2 before running from the scene.No one was injured but officials say cars and homes were struck by bullets.Contact Philadelphia police if you have any information.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three of the four victims were teenage girls. Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right thigh and the back, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. The last victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the right thigh. They were all taken to...
4 teens wounded in shooting at birthday party inside North Philly home
Four teens were shot at a birthday party in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. There were around 15 to 20 teens and young adults in attendance. The youngest person there was 11.
phl17.com
14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
Man shot multiple times on basketball court at Philadelphia playground
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a Philadelphia playground basketball court. Police say the 23-year-old victim was among 10 men on the basketball court at Pleasant Playground near Boyer Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman walked up the stairs to the playground and began firing multiple shots striking the victim multiple times. At least 16 shots were fired and police believe the shooting was targeted. "Twenty-three-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and gunshot wounds to his torso. We found a large amount of blood on the basketball court itself, we found a basketball and some bottled water," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.Police tell Eyewitness News a car that was at the playground arrived at Einstein Hospital with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and is being held for processing. They believe there may have been more than one shooter. No further information is available at this time.
Police ID 3 suspects charged in shooting outside West Philly rec center; 5 injured
Police have identified the three suspects arrested in connection to a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center Tuesday night that injured five people.
North Philadelphia shooting leaves 14-year-old injured
Police say the teen is recovering after being shot in the shoulder.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 41, hospitalized in critical condition after being shot 5 times in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Stiles Street at 9:32 a.m. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. Officials say a 41-year-old man was shot five times throughout his body and transported...
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned.First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash. "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said. Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on the Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in...
Video may provide clue in shooting at Philadelphia playground
Newly obtained surveillance video shows a dark-colored car pull up to the entrance of the park ahead of the shooting.
phl17.com
5 people shot, 2 fighting for their lives after gunmen fire over 80 gunshots in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested two men Tuesday after they shot five people in West Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 300 block of North 57th Street around 6:53 pm. According to police, two men in a white SUV fired over 80 gunshots at a group of people striking five...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Runs Away From Deadly Roosevelt Blvd. Crash After Dragging Woman Out of Car
Léelo en español aquí. Philadelphia police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed a female passenger after trying to pry the license plate of the wrecked vehicle Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash involving a gray Toyota Scion occurred around 2:50...
phl17.com
Man driving at a high rate of speed crashes into a pole, woman passenger dies
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was operating a car that struck a pole in the city’s Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with...
phl17.com
Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
fox29.com
'She was a beautiful person': Family remembers 71-year-old woman hit by SEPTA bus and killed
GERMANTOWN - A family is in mourning after a woman was hit and killed by a SEPTA bus in Germantown. "They said that a 71-year-old woman got hit by a SEPTA bus at Greene and Walnut Lane. We were like, ‘Wait a minute, our Aunt Eloise is 71 and usually catches the bus right there!’" exclaimed nephew Gregory Shuler.
phl17.com
Missing man last seen weeks ago in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022. Police say 64-year-old Abdool Nazim was lasts seen on the 12500 block of Knights Road around 7:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan pants and...
phl17.com
Armed masked man wearing all black in August, robbed a Glenwood Dollar General for $3,000: Police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A North Philadelphia Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint Monday by a masked man wearing all black. The incident happen on the 1300 block Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 pm. According to police, an unknown man entered the store and demanded cash from the registers. The suspect was waving...
