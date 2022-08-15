ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 5

common sense guy
4d ago

reap what you sow. happy now? where are the cops. oh that's right y'all don't want them in your hoods. right?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Apsley and Green Streets and then ran into the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a sneaker outside the car and there were no bulletholes in the vehicle. Authorities say shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, but has not cooperated with police and hasn't explained how he was injured. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three of the four victims were teenage girls. Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right thigh and the back, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. The last victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the right thigh. They were all taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times on basketball court at Philadelphia playground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a Philadelphia playground basketball court. Police say the 23-year-old victim was among 10 men on the basketball court at Pleasant Playground near Boyer Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman walked up the stairs to the playground and began firing multiple shots striking the victim multiple times. At least 16 shots were fired and police believe the shooting was targeted. "Twenty-three-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and gunshot wounds to his torso. We found a large amount of blood on the basketball court itself, we found a basketball and some bottled water," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.Police tell Eyewitness News a car that was at the playground arrived at Einstein Hospital with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and is being held for processing. They believe there may have been more than one shooter. No further information is available at this time. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Philadelphia#Police#Violent Crime#Temple Hospital
CBS Philly

Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned.First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash.  "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said.  Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on the Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing man last seen weeks ago in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022. Police say 64-year-old Abdool Nazim was lasts seen on the 12500 block of Knights Road around 7:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan pants and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy