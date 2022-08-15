Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Titusville Herald
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
Wind turbines being stored in Erie County
If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
wesb.com
Lightning Causes House Fire in Olean
Lightning caused a house fire in Olean Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 PM for a report of a lightning-caused fire in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Firefighters reported the fire knocked down at 1:08. The amount of the damage is still unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead after motorcycle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township. Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
Portion of Rt. 764 reopens after two vehicle crash in Altoona
UPDATE: ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 764 has reopened to traffic after temporarily closing for a two vehicle crash. ORIGINAL STORY — A section of roadway is closed in Altoona after a crash Wednesday morning. Two vehicles crashed on Route 764 southbound and one person has been transported from the scene, according […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Reports Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a man's vehicle in Erie County, according to a news release. The victim - a 75-year-old Union City man - reported it to troopers Aug. 8. The catalytic converter was taken off his Ford Excursion some between early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Juvenile's body pulled from Susquehanna River in Clearfield Co, PSP investigating
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy...
Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Officials: Pennsylvania man says he 'forgot' about loaded gun found in carry-on at the airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. - An alleged lapse in memory could end with an even more expensive trip to the airport for one Pennsylvania man. Officials say a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets was found inside his carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday. TSA reportedly spotted the gun...
fox8tv.com
Body Pulled from Susquehanna River in Curwensville
Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy was conducted over the weekend and...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
Traffic pattern to switch on Route 22 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday, August 17 that traffic patterns will switch during the rehabilitation project on Route 22. The switch will happen on Wednesday, August 24. The rehabilitation project included several interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County. On Wednesday, the […]
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
erienewsnow.com
Guns, Ammunition among $5K Worth of Belongings Stolen in Union Township Burglary
Troopers are investigating a burglary where more than $5,000 worth of belongings were taken in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Clemens Rd. in Union Township between Aug. 12 and 16. The residence was broken into multiple times, and the belongings stolen included...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Comments / 0