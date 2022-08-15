Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
ComicBook
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Actress Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger Intentionally Farted In Her Face
Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been known for beefing up for his best movies, whether he’s playing a cyborg in the Terminator series or saving hostages in a Central American rainforest in Predator. However, there are now claims he shed some major beef on an actress' face during a film shoot.
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Vin Diesel Recorded All Of His Dialogue For Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts In A Ridiculous Amount Of Time
I Am Groot's director and EP revealed just how long it took Vin Diesel to record the show, and wow.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
