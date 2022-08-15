ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’

Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline

Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online

The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA

