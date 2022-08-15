Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Woman faces DWI charge after head-on crash with off-duty deputy’s vehicle, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A female driver was taken to an area hospital following a head-on crash with an off-duty deputy’s vehicle, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604. According to the BCSO,...
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests
SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information in September 2021 murder after body found in ditch
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information to find a suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man in September 2021. The body of Alvandro Angel Torrez IV was found in a ditch on the South Side in the 1200 block of Wagner on Sept. 9, 2021.
KSAT 12
Karnes City families say county attorney’s pursuit of truancy crossed way over the line
KARNES CITY, Texas – In September 2020, Leticia Hernandez got a panicked phone call at work from her mother. As she watched from her own home located on the same piece of Karnes City land, Hernandez’s mother said a group of adults were entering Hernandez’s home. When...
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pole off of Hwy 90 on SW Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he lost control of his vehicle before it slid into a pole with an overhead sign on the Southwest Side. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
KSAT 12
Trial for alleged Border Patrol serial killer moved to Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a former Border Patrol Agent accused in the murders of four women has been moved from Webb County to Bexar County. Juan David Ortiz is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018. Melissa...
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
Hays County OKs overflow inmate housing agreement amid jail staffing issues
Hays County Commissioners approved a tri-party agreement for overflow inmate housing and care Aug. 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel 25
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman walking on access road of Loop 1604 hit by car, driver arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was injured and a driver has been arrested following a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, not...
Man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 stabbing in south Austin
A man pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing and killing a man in south Austin in March 2019.
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway after man's body found in Fayette County ditch
An investigation is underway after a man's deceased body was discovered in a ditch Sunday morning, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. At around 7:09 a.m., Fayette County Dispatch received a 911 call from an individual who had stopped for a break near I-10. Deputies say the woman reported...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
CBS Austin
Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody
The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
KSAT 12
2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of people wounded. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
Comments / 0