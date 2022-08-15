ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales County, TX

KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests

SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX
News Channel 25

Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway after man's body found in Fayette County ditch

An investigation is underway after a man's deceased body was discovered in a ditch Sunday morning, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. At around 7:09 a.m., Fayette County Dispatch received a 911 call from an individual who had stopped for a break near I-10. Deputies say the woman reported...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
AUSTIN, TX

