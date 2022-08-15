ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say the man was shot near the intersection of Apsley and Green Streets and then ran into the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a sneaker outside the car and there were no bulletholes in the vehicle. Authorities say shortly afterward, a 21-year-old man showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, but has not cooperated with police and hasn't explained how he was injured. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times on basketball court at Philadelphia playground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a Philadelphia playground basketball court. Police say the 23-year-old victim was among 10 men on the basketball court at Pleasant Playground near Boyer Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman walked up the stairs to the playground and began firing multiple shots striking the victim multiple times. At least 16 shots were fired and police believe the shooting was targeted. "Twenty-three-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and gunshot wounds to his torso. We found a large amount of blood on the basketball court itself, we found a basketball and some bottled water," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.Police tell Eyewitness News a car that was at the playground arrived at Einstein Hospital with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and is being held for processing. They believe there may have been more than one shooter. No further information is available at this time. 
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington#Police#Violent Crime
fox29.com

Police: Double shooting in Germantown leaves 1 man dead, another injured

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Germantown early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a shooting on West Apsley Street just before 1:30 a.m. Responding officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

3 Charged in Shooting That Wounded 5 Near Rec Center

Three men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting near a West Philadelphia recreation center that left five young men wounded. Marlon Spurell, 22; Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22; and Tahmir Pinckney, 24, are also charged with aggravated assault, illegally carrying a gun and related crimes, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned.First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash.  "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said.  Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on the Boulevard near Devereaux Avenue in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy