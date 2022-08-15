PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a Philadelphia playground basketball court. Police say the 23-year-old victim was among 10 men on the basketball court at Pleasant Playground near Boyer Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman walked up the stairs to the playground and began firing multiple shots striking the victim multiple times. At least 16 shots were fired and police believe the shooting was targeted. "Twenty-three-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and gunshot wounds to his torso. We found a large amount of blood on the basketball court itself, we found a basketball and some bottled water," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.Police tell Eyewitness News a car that was at the playground arrived at Einstein Hospital with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and is being held for processing. They believe there may have been more than one shooter. No further information is available at this time.

23 HOURS AGO