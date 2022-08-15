ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 12

Starboard gunner
2d ago

a more important question is why there is free bail? ...why does the mayor allow the queer flag to be flown over our courts house. ...why are statues of Americans being removed from this city?

Reply
3
JD Raine
2d ago

The reason trains can block intersections for so long is they are engaging in interstate commerce.The US Constitution says no state may make a law obstructing interstate commerce.

Reply(1)
2
 

meadecountyky.com

Joe Prather Highway (KY 313) pavement preservation project starts; expect delays

A Cape Seal pavement preservation project is underway along KY 313 in Meade County from the Hardin County Line to the intersection with US 60. The first phase of the project is a Chip Seal treatment of the existing surface. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take a minimum of three days. Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete. The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) announced Wednesday they’ll purchase six new all-electric buses for their fleet. The grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration, earmarked specifically for zero-emission buses. Unlike the electric buses already running around Louisville, these buses won’t charge along their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel

In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worldfest; Hike, Bike & Paddle to return over Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two community events will be returning to Louisville over Labor Day weekend. Worldfest will kick off on the Belvedere for its 20th anniversary from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, as announced by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday. The four-day event will feature more than 70...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays

Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy