A Cape Seal pavement preservation project is underway along KY 313 in Meade County from the Hardin County Line to the intersection with US 60. The first phase of the project is a Chip Seal treatment of the existing surface. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take a minimum of three days. Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete. The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.

MEADE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO