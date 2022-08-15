Read full article on original website
Starboard gunner
2d ago
a more important question is why there is free bail? ...why does the mayor allow the queer flag to be flown over our courts house. ...why are statues of Americans being removed from this city?
JD Raine
2d ago
The reason trains can block intersections for so long is they are engaging in interstate commerce.The US Constitution says no state may make a law obstructing interstate commerce.
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
linknky.com
Get a COVID vaccine or booster at Ky. State Fair and receive free unlimited rides, $25 gift card
The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) is offering free unlimited rides at the Kentucky State Fair and a $25 gift card to those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. KAHP is a trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care organizations in the Commonwealth. This...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church. Updated: 7 hours ago. The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of...
leoweekly.com
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
meadecountyky.com
Joe Prather Highway (KY 313) pavement preservation project starts; expect delays
A Cape Seal pavement preservation project is underway along KY 313 in Meade County from the Hardin County Line to the intersection with US 60. The first phase of the project is a Chip Seal treatment of the existing surface. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take a minimum of three days. Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete. The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.
Wave 3
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production company would be turning one of their streets into a gritty looking movie set. “I didn’t know it was a movie set, because nobody said anything,” Portland resident Richard Meadows...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: New Louisville homeowners met with flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When you become a new homeowner, it’s an exciting time. That’s was the case for a Louisville couple this summer until it started raining. Within the first few weeks of moving in, both their yard and basement flooded. Watch the full report above. For...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Washer Park project repurposing 127-year-old building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 127-year-old building in a park in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood is being repurposed. Bridge Kids International (BKI) broke ground Tuesday to renovate the building in Ben Washer Park on West Kentucky Street near Old Louisville. The nonprofit will use the building as its headquarters and for...
WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
Wave 3
TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) announced Wednesday they’ll purchase six new all-electric buses for their fleet. The grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration, earmarked specifically for zero-emission buses. Unlike the electric buses already running around Louisville, these buses won’t charge along their...
styleblueprint.com
A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel
In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Consumer Federation of America responds to auto insurance price disparities investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tayquan Spencer-Smith was shocked at the differences he saw when shopping for car insurance, when all other factors were the same, but swapping out his west Louisville address for one in east Louisville. “It is appalling, because we’re making up what they don’t want to charge...
Wave 3
Worldfest; Hike, Bike & Paddle to return over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two community events will be returning to Louisville over Labor Day weekend. Worldfest will kick off on the Belvedere for its 20th anniversary from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, as announced by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday. The four-day event will feature more than 70...
WLKY.com
New garden shop opens in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new garden shop is now open in Jeffersontown. Above The Dirt is on Taylorsville Road in the historic Gaslight District. The shop features plants of all varieties for indoor, outdoor and landscaping. Owner Paula Henson said the shop is for plant lovers and hobbyists who...
wdrb.com
Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality. Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying...
wvih.com
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
WLKY.com
Homeless camp pops up in Portland neighborhood, turns out to be movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in a west Louisville neighborhood were outraged Wednesday after learning what they believed was a homeless camp that popped up in their neighborhood was actually part of a movie set. "When I drove up on it, I looked at it and I was stunned," Portland...
leoweekly.com
Gold Bar, A Popular Hotspot for LouCity and Racing Louisville Fans, To Close On Aug. 27
Gold Bar, a Butchertown bar popular with LouCity and Racing Louisville fans, will close this month. The bar announced on social media this morning that its last day will be Saturday, Aug. 27. The post read:. “For two shining, golden years, we’ve been humbled to serve our city. We opened...
