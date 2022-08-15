Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied
MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: Is there significance to the pink sandstone in the new local roundabout?
Reader question: I just drove on the new roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas roads today! Do you know if the sandstone in the middle has special significance? Mansfield used to be known for pink sandstone.
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
iqstock.news
I Buy Houses Columbus LLC, A Cash Home Buyer, Changes Its Website Domain Name To Better Align With Its Brand
Cash for houses company in Columbus Ohio simplifies its branding by changing its domain name to its brand name - I Buy Houses Columbus. We love helping homeowners in Columbus figure out their real estate problems. There's no other company in the area that has our expertise and our reviews and recommendations speak volumes about us.”
Downtown Hilton delays opening until September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
614now.com
North Market Bridge Park restaurant announces permanent closure; Owners tease new concept
A popular Dublin sushi restaurant is calling it quits, but its owners may have another new eatery in the works. Kintsugi Sushi Bar, which opened in early 2021 inside North Market Bridge Park, announced yesterday evening that it will close for good following service on Aug. 28. A sushi bar...
Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
NBC4 Columbus
Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
WSYX ABC6
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location
A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder
Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
cwcolumbus.com
As many struggle with prices, team expands to provide more low-cost animal services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It is hard to find a cuter scene: a room full of kittens playing, patrolling, and even ready to pounce. But, concerns for these animals and families across Central Ohio are real. "The population of Columbus is constantly growing, and we only have a couple...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Why is Columbus getting warmer? Ohio State study underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Heat islands are defined as urbanized areas that are subjected to higher temperatures compared to the outer suburbs and countryside. Buildings and roads absorb more heat than natural surfaces and re-emit energy from the sun, typically raising temperatures several degrees higher than in outlying areas. Urban infrastructure and land-use activities influence […]
