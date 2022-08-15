ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied

MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
MARION, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
Knox County, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown Hilton delays opening until September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ousted Queen issues statement

BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
BUCYRUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location

A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder

Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why is Columbus getting warmer? Ohio State study underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Heat islands are defined as urbanized areas that are subjected to higher temperatures compared to the outer suburbs and countryside. Buildings and roads absorb more heat than natural surfaces and re-emit energy from the sun, typically raising temperatures several degrees higher than in outlying areas. Urban infrastructure and land-use activities influence […]
COLUMBUS, OH

