ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Tormenta Stadium plans to hold first game in October

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tormenta FC has announced their first game in the Optim Sports Medicine Field at Tormenta Stadium on October 1. Tormenta FC plans to play against the Richmond Kickers at the stadium at limited capacity. They encourage fans to buy tickets ahead of the game. Tormenta FC...
STATESBORO, GA
jdledger.com

Cross country teams sweep meet

The Jeff Davis Cross Country programs opened the season by hosting the 2nd Annual Peach State Preview. The event brought in over 350 runners from eight middle schools and 14 high schools. The Jeff Davis squads swept all four races and dominated the team and individual awards. The high school...
HAZLEHURST, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV-CW to air Benedictine-Jenkins for first Game of the Week

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – News 3 is excited to announce the return of the WSAV-CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week! For the first week of the season, WSAV will head right down the road from its studios to Memorial Stadium for the matchup between the Jenkins Warriors and the reigning state champion Benedictine […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Claxton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Savannah Ghost Pirates reveal winning name of mascot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates revealed the winning name for their mascot. The mascot is named Davy. The Ghost Pirates held a contest to name the mascot before the season begins. People gathered around a pirate ship to see for the very first time the Savannah Ghost...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Paulson Stadium#Memorial Stadium#Pecan Trees#American Football#Bell Memorial Field#Wtoc
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Thunderstorms, downpours ahead...the locations that see the heaviest rain

Rain chances are about to jump across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rains to the region. The greatest impact both days will be the potential of downpours with localized street flooding a possibility. Wednesday will see a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtoc.com

Help keep track of pollinators in Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You can find lots of wildlife in Georgia and South Carolina, from animals to bugs. People in some areas, however, are concerned that they’re seeing less of bees and butterflies. “I would probably say at least 70 percent less,” said Patrick McNamara, who lives...
THUNDERBOLT, GA
savannah.com

A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah

Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Statewide candidates make campaign stop in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s statewide elections in November is approaching. Candidates are making stops across our region to talk with voters about their campaigns. Several of them are in Statesboro, speaking to voters. Several Republican nominees for statewide office have gathered tonight to talk to rural Georgia voters...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah State University offering new data analytics program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 3,000 students are back in class Monday at the tiger’s den on Savannah State’s campus. And there’s a new program those students can enroll in. Driving past Savannah State, you may have seen this sign letting people know the university now has...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC premieres a new hour of local daytime television with the series Afternoon Break. This fresh and informative hour features today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day from topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy