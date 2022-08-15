Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Tormenta Stadium plans to hold first game in October
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tormenta FC has announced their first game in the Optim Sports Medicine Field at Tormenta Stadium on October 1. Tormenta FC plans to play against the Richmond Kickers at the stadium at limited capacity. They encourage fans to buy tickets ahead of the game. Tormenta FC...
WJCL
Georgia Southern Eagles soaring to Savannah for Scrimmage and Little Eagles Clinic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles are returning to where their NCAA journey began back in 1984. Georgia Southern played its first NCAA game at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, but the venue is still regarded as a key figure in the program's rich history and tradition. This Saturday,...
jdledger.com
Cross country teams sweep meet
The Jeff Davis Cross Country programs opened the season by hosting the 2nd Annual Peach State Preview. The event brought in over 350 runners from eight middle schools and 14 high schools. The Jeff Davis squads swept all four races and dominated the team and individual awards. The high school...
WSAV-CW to air Benedictine-Jenkins for first Game of the Week
SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – News 3 is excited to announce the return of the WSAV-CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week! For the first week of the season, WSAV will head right down the road from its studios to Memorial Stadium for the matchup between the Jenkins Warriors and the reigning state champion Benedictine […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Savannah Ghost Pirates reveal winning name of mascot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates revealed the winning name for their mascot. The mascot is named Davy. The Ghost Pirates held a contest to name the mascot before the season begins. People gathered around a pirate ship to see for the very first time the Savannah Ghost...
wtoc.com
Gretsch family visits Georgia Southern University to see family history on display
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A local university and an international guitar company hope to strike a chord with music students. Members of the company’s founding family visited Georgia Southern University to see how some of their gifts have taken shape. Where else in South Georgia can you see one...
GS starts the school year with millions in campus construction projects
At the beginning of each new Georgia Southern University (GS) school year, Grice Connect takes a look at new construction projects that are underway on their campuses. Again this year, there are millions of dollars in exciting additions and improvements underway. Here are some of the highlights. Statesboro Campus. Jack...
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
WJCL
Thunderstorms, downpours ahead...the locations that see the heaviest rain
Rain chances are about to jump across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rains to the region. The greatest impact both days will be the potential of downpours with localized street flooding a possibility. Wednesday will see a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms...
wtoc.com
Concerns grow over the future of the old Coastal Empire Fairground property
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January’s excitement over developing the old Coastal Empire Fairground has turned to concern from people living in the area. Last fall, Savannah City Council voted to hire P3 Venture Group for the development of the property off Meding Street and 62nd. Former state representative, J....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
wtoc.com
Help keep track of pollinators in Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You can find lots of wildlife in Georgia and South Carolina, from animals to bugs. People in some areas, however, are concerned that they’re seeing less of bees and butterflies. “I would probably say at least 70 percent less,” said Patrick McNamara, who lives...
savannah.com
A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah
Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
wtoc.com
Statewide candidates make campaign stop in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s statewide elections in November is approaching. Candidates are making stops across our region to talk with voters about their campaigns. Several of them are in Statesboro, speaking to voters. Several Republican nominees for statewide office have gathered tonight to talk to rural Georgia voters...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
wtoc.com
Savannah State University offering new data analytics program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 3,000 students are back in class Monday at the tiger’s den on Savannah State’s campus. And there’s a new program those students can enroll in. Driving past Savannah State, you may have seen this sign letting people know the university now has...
wtoc.com
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC premieres a new hour of local daytime television with the series Afternoon Break. This fresh and informative hour features today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day from topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
Comments / 1