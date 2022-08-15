ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Major Boost to state train route

ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
ALMA, MI
MLive

New playground equipment coming to three Bay City parks

BAY CITY, MI - Three parks in Bay City are set to get some much-needed upgrades. The Bay City Commission approved a contract that helps to set the stage for aging playgrounds throughout the city to be removed and replaced with new structures. On Monday, Aug. 15, the commission approved a contract with Sinclair Recreation of Holland for $141,816 for the installation of new playground equipment in Nate Doan, Defoe and Roosevelt parks.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. ‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we...
SAGINAW, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lightning strike takes out Bay City Hall elevator

BAY CITY, MI - A lightning strike from a summertime storm caused some electrical issues for Bay City Hall. According to Deputy City Manager Tony Reyes, a lightning strike appeared to have hit City Hall around 6:05 a.m. on July 24, based on computer event logs. Reyes said that the strike caused damage to electronic components in City Hall’s clock tower, elevator, computer and telephone equipment, HVAC control systems and automatic door lock control systems.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Not your Average Pet: Meet a Kinkajou in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI - A local pet shop has many exotic pets ready to find new families. Custom Creatures, located at 2750 Bay Street in Suite 4, offers a variety of animals that aren’t very common. One of those is a kinkajou, a relative of the raccoon that is often...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Multi-employer job fair being held in Owosso area on Wednesday

OWOSSO TWP, MI - If paid-work opportunities and job hunting have been on your radar, GST Michigan Works! invites you to attend a multi-employer job fair this week. The job fair is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the GST Michigan Works! office, 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township.
OWOSSO, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

