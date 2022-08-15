Read full article on original website
‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex Andrew Glennon Speaks Out After Winning Custody of 4-Year-Old Son James
Telling his side of the story. Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon shared his thoughts after being awarded sole custody of 4-year-old son James. “We endured the nightmare," Glennon, 38, told E! News on Wednesday, July 27, after the official court ruling had been made. "Now we get to live the dream.” […]
'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'
Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus' New Boyfriend Reportedly Has Tie to MTV Production
Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life. Based on a report from Ashley's Reality Roundup, DeJesus may have met her new partner while filming the MTV series. DeJesus' boyfriend, Bobby Scott, reportedly worked as a security guard on Teen Mom in the past. DeJesus and Scott's relationship allegedly led to MTV taking significant action against the security team that he was a part of.
‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee, Husband Josh McKee Split After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage: ‘I’m Also Not Pretending Josh Was a Good Husband’
It’s over. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh McKee have called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage. The reality star, 27, has never shied away from getting candid about her rocky relationship with her former high school sweetheart, 29 — and her split announcement is just as honest.
MTV Announces ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Cast and Premiere Date: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Teen Mom” universe is expanding once again. MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will follow franchise stars Amber Portwood (“OG”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Catelynn Baltierra (“OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“OG”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Leah Messer (“Teen Mom 2”) and Maci McKinney (“OG”), Variety can exclusively announce. The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The 15-episode show unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and will follow the moms as they face the reality of parenthood as each are in many different stages. While some...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Is Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Engaged to Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley? Their Current Relationship Status
Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Leah Messer married high school boyfriend Corey Simms at just 18 years old in October 2010. Less than one year later, the pair divorced after Leah admitted to being unfaithful. She then married Jeremy Calvert in April 2012, though their marriage ended in divorce three years later. Now, after nearly a decade of being a single mom, is Leah finally ready to tie the knot again? Keep reading to find out if Leah and boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged.
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Shows Off New Monroe Piercing After Flight Attendant Fight
New bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is rocking some new jewelry as she just revealed a new face piercing. “I did it,” Angela, 55, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, adding the hashtag, “#Queenslovealljewelry.”. In the video, originally shared to TikTok, the reality star...
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child. The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram...
Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?
Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1
90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence
The wife of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman was arrested earlier this month. Johanna Altman was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was released on a $50,000 bond. Johanna, 40, was...
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogate!
Adrienne Bailon and her husband, Israel Houghton, welcomed their first child together via surrogate. The proud parents shared the news via Instagram with a lovely photo cuddling their newborn son, Ever James. “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” the former “The Real” co-host star gushed....
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
Honey Boo Boo says weight loss surgery is 'easy way' to shed pounds 'fast'
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is considering going under the knife for weight loss surgery, and she’s only 16. Just about to turn 17, the teenager is debating whether or not going in for a non-surgical procedure this summer before heading off to a college course. Honey...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of His Fitness Journey
Showing off! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet is known for his disastrous relationship with his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s family, but the Moldova native isn’t shy about sharing his major weight loss transformation. The future dad of two tied the knot with the Florida...
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3
Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
