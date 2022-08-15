ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A44wF_0hHmALvC00

MEADOW ISLAND, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The victim was "accidentally" struck by the rear propeller around 3:40 p.m., resulting in "serious physical injury," according to police.

Responding Marine Bureau officers, along with the Coast Guard, rendered aid to the man before he was airlifted to the Nassau University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how the victim was hit by a propeller or what exact injuries the blades caused.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
SHIRLEY, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
BELLPORT, NY
27east.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton

A pedestrian was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday afternoon, August 17. At about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m, train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Propeller#Accident#Marine Bureau#The Coast Guard
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Man Charged With DWI After Crash

A Huntington man was charged Tuesday with driving while intoxicated after a crash on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit west on the LIE, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehiclethe center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m., police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

3 Injured In Hempstead Shooting

An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded after shots were fired in Hempstead in the area of 90 Maple Ave. at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Shirley

Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a man overnight. It took place in Shirley around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15. According to Suffolk County detectives, Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by Aristides Baires,
SHIRLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
SHELTON, CT
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy