Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police

MEADOW ISLAND, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The victim was "accidentally" struck by the rear propeller around 3:40 p.m., resulting in "serious physical injury," according to police.

Responding Marine Bureau officers, along with the Coast Guard, rendered aid to the man before he was airlifted to the Nassau University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how the victim was hit by a propeller or what exact injuries the blades caused.

His identity has not been released at this time.