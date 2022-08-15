ON CALL TECHNICAL SUPPORT; RFP #SCL-15125

September 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm

NOTICE OF RFQ AND PRE-SUBMITTAL CONFERENCE

THE CITY OF SEATTLE

SEATTLE CITY LIGHT DEPARTMENT

Request for Qualifications #SCL-15125

for

ON CALL TECHNICAL SUPPORT

The Customer Energy Solutions Division at Seattle City Light (SCL) is seeking Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) to retain Consultants, on an On-Call basis, to provide research, planning, technical, and programmatic-related support for a broad range of customer-facing programs and services. We are seeking Consultants to support the following broad Areas of Service:

Area of Service A: Program and Service-Related Research Analytics and Evaluation support

Area of Service B: Strategic Consulting, Planning, and Design support

Area of Service C: Engineering, Outreach, Implementation, and Delivery support

Descriptions of these Areas of Service are found in the Scope portion of this RFQ and the support being sought across these three Areas of Service could be applicable to customer-facing utility programs, services, and pilots such as energy conservation, small-scale renewables, energy storage, demand response, transportation, building electrification, alternative pricing strategies, and low income/affordability programs and pilots that are planned, implemented, or evaluated primarily via the Customer Energy Solutions (CES) Division. Consultants selected for this On-Call work may also be tasked with providing services in other areas of the utility; this On-Call work is not exclusive to the CES Division.

This project will be done as a series of task orders (Work Authorizations/WA). Specific task orders (WA’s) will be developed with individual firm’s based on expertise and performance by the contractor.

The term of the contract is expected to span over a maximum of 5 years. SCL will contract with one or more Consultants. City Light anticipates that work done under these general contracts to be approximately Two Million Dollars ($2,000,000) for the total of all contracts across a five-year period.

SCL encourages firms and teams with experience in one or more of the Areas of Services contained in the RFQ to submit a response submittal to this RFQ. It is necessary for the Consultant to be able to provide all services described in each Area of Service they submit a proposal for, or have a sub-consultant perform the work. HUB/WMBE firms are encouraged to respond.

OBTAINING THE RFQ DOCUMENTS: Documents will be available online August 15, 2022, at https://cityofseattle.bonfirehub.com. Consultants must complete a free registration prior to viewing, printing, and saving to their own equipment at no cost or ordering full or partial document sets and/or CDs through the Web site. For help using this site, please contact Bonfire at Support@GoBonfire.com for technical questions. You can also visit their help forum at https://bonfirehub.zendesk.com/hc.Free internet access to obtain these documents is available at Seattle Neighborhood Service Centers and most public libraries.

Seattle City Light is hosting a Pre-submittal Conference virtually via MS Teams on

August 17th, 2022, from 2:00pm -3:00pm (PDT). Details are provided in the RFQ.

The City’s proposed schedule is outlined in the RFQ.

The contract(s) awarded as a result of this RFQ will be awarded in a manner that will comply with all applicable laws of the United States, State of Washington, the City Charter, and Ordinances of the City of Seattle.

“WOMEN AND MINORITY AFFIRMATIVE EFFORTS REQUIREMENTS: All proposals are required to meet the Affirmative Efforts requirements as specified in the RFQ. An Outreach Plan will be required for the top-rated consultant(s).”